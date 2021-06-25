AUBURN — Manilal Chaudhari moved to Auburn in 1997 to open his first business, Sunrise Donuts.
“For many years, there was a lack of available apartments for all-aged people in Auburn,” said Rachna Chaudhari, who nominated him for the startup innovator of the year award.
“At that time, the availability of apartments was very limited. In addition, many landlords discriminated against minority rental applicants. Manilal Chaudhari had a vision to improve Auburn for all future residents.”
In June of 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunrise Apartments opened. The 16 duplex units are located directly across from Parkview DeKalb Hospital and are for tenants of all ages. It is home to a multitude of diverse individuals of all ages, Rachna Chaudhari said in her nomination.
Sunrise Apartments bills its facilities as being within walking distance to downtown, shopping and churches. All duplexes are two-bedroom, one-bathroom, 950 square feet with a 300-square-foot garage. All amenities — microwave, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer — are included. The units have an outdoor patio and fence for maximum privacy.
“Mr. Chaudhari witnessed a problem in Auburn and created a solution by building accessible and affordable apartments in a prime location with all amenities included. Although many real estate companies choose to renovate old houses and turn them into rental houses, this does not solve the housing issue in a creative way. It actually takes away a citizen’s opportunity to own a home in Auburn by giving them less options to choose from when buying a home. Sunrise Apartments does not take anything away. The new apartments simply add to the number of options available to those looking to rent in Auburn,” Rachna Chaudhari said.
