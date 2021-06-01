To the class of 2021:
One of the most important events in your life is now here.
You all have worked hard. Many have participated in choir, band, academic teams, sports teams and other programs.
You have learned the skill of working together.
You have set goals for yourself and you have found a way to reach them.
All of you should be proud of yourselves and your accomplishments.
As you graduate and step into the future, do your best at whatever you do. Use the knowledge and skills you have acquired. To better not only yourself, but those around you.
Live well, make good choices, and above all, enjoy life. There is nothing to hold you back. Go after those dreams!
Congratulations on this wonderful achievement!
Sincerely,
Todd Fiandt, Mayor
City of Garrett
