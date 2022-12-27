KENDALLVILLE — The third-place game at Tuesday’s Max Platt Holiday Tournament ended up being an all-Northeast Corner Conference affair.
It was Garrett and Fremont squaring off in the consolation bracket at the annual Kendallville prep hoops showcase, and it was the Railroaders prevailing 60-45.
In the earlier games, it was East Noble 49, Garrett 41 and John Glenn over Fremont 55-38 to set up Tuesday night’s final.
Garrett improved to 2-8 with the consolation win. Fremont dropped to 6-4.
The Railroaders began to assert themselves pretty early in this one. Garrett led 12-9 at the first stop after taking an 8-7 lead late in the frame.
Garrett never trailed again.
The Railroaders led 27-21 at halftime and went on a 13-6 run to open the third quarter. They led by as many as 21 down the stretch.
It was the kind of win the Railroaders have been looking for all season, according to Garrett coach Andrew Evertts. The Railroaders have now won two of their last three.
“We’ve been in so many close games,” Evertts said. “This was a credit to our guys.”
Key for the Railroaders Tuesday night, Evertts said, was limiting the Eagles’ success from beyond the arc. Fremont hit 10 trifectas in the teams’ first meeting of the season, a 67-55 win by the Eagles in Garrett Dec. 6.
Garrett was led by Kyle Smith with 17 points. Drayton Myers added 11.
Brody Foulk led Fremont with 14 points. Connor Slee added 13.
Fremont is idle until Jan, 6 when it will travel to Churubusco for an NECC contest. Garrett hosts Hamilton Tuesday night.
1-8 East Noble and 4-4 John Glenn were slated to meet in the championship game at about 7:45 p.m. The game got off to a late start due to a fire alarm that necessitated the East Noble High School building’s evacuation for a brief time. The game did not end in time for this edition. For complete results, visit kpcnews.com.
No information was immediately available for why the fire alarm was triggered.
