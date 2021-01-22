I start each class period with a poem. Always. I start each day with a poem. Always. I don’t even remember when I began this ritual. It was years ago. Maybe it was years ago during the farm years. Those are the years I began to write poetry by the reams! Most of it is not any good, but I did save all the poetry … bound in books and files waiting for someone to read them. Or not.
Of course, the habit of reading a poem every day could have been embedded in my head because my grandmother Luella started each day with a Bible reading at the kitchen table. Before waffles. Before bacon. When we visited as children, we had to sit quietly and politely listen as she read through the onion-skinned pages of her own Bible. Food grew cold. Children grew restless, but still she read. Maybe that is when the habit came to me. Nonetheless, it is here with me now.
Luckily for me I have collections of poetry and books that spill out of my studio into all the nooks and crannies of this old house. Some of my collections are priceless, like the first edition of Elizabeth Barrett Browning. Of course, my book refers to her as Mrs. Browning on the leather cover. I purchased that book in a smoke-filled London bookstore years ago. Other collections have come to me as gifts and often appear on my porch with notes or cards. Anyone who has left me these tokens, I am greatly appreciative and all books have found homes within these walls. The latest collection appeared at Christmastime as a gift from Jacob and Christina McNeal. On Christmas Eve I was out at Pokagon for the annual hike with Judy and found a bouquet of white roses, a Halloween card (which was perfect!) and a bound collection of poetry by Robert Burns when I returned home.
I read to guests, to grandchildren, to friends coming to dinner, and when this plague is over, I will once again throw open the doors to my house for poetry night and day!
So, is it any wonder I read to my college students? At first, they are quite taken back that someone is reading to them. I am quite taken back that they are not familiar with those I live with … Dickinson, Angelou, Shelley, Oliver, Frost. Once in a while I see the glint in their eyes as they remember something by Silverstein or Poe or Shakespeare.
This past week I had no choice but to share with them the beautiful poem, “The Hill We Climb,” by Amanda Gorman. As you know, Gorman was chosen to read at the Inauguration Day this week. I knew that even though I read poetry very well, I needed to show the students the video of Gorman reading her own piece. They, of course, were spell bound.
Amanda Gorman was the youngest poet to ever be invited to an inauguration to read her poem. At age 22, she was eloquent, poised and received a standing ovation from everyone attending.
I was curious about which inaugurations actually had poets read during the ceremony. For some reason I thought it was the standard practice, but I was wrong. Poets have been invited for only four inaugurations: John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and now Joe Biden. Robert Frost was the first invited poet in 1961 for John F. Kennedy. Frost was 86 years old at the time. The other poets who have graced the inaugural stages are Richard Blanco, Elizabeth Alexander, Miller Williams and Maya Angelou.
Poetry will also be alive and well in Angola. Jacob and I will be reading from my new collection of Robert Burns poetry on Monday at 4 p.m. in front of The Brokaw Movie House. This is in celebration of Robert Burns Day. All are welcome to come and enjoy. There is a chance of snow, so dress for the occasion! This is just a warm up event for our once again “Poetry on the Square” to be held Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. during April. These events will all be held in front of the beautiful Brokaw Movie House.
On this lovely cold day in January, I leave you with the last two lines of Gorman’s poem.
“For there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it.
If only we’re brave enough to be it.”
