No matter how you slice it, Northeast Indiana has its eye on the pie. Here’s a few favorites that can’t be topped.
Topeka Pizza
A restaurant in the heart of Amish Country has pizza lovers coming back for more.
Topeka Pizza at 118 S. Babcock St., offers specialty pizzas with regular or pan-style crust or you can build your own pie with a choice of toppings from American sausage to spinach, and everything in between.
Not sure where to start?
Topeka offers a soup, salad, pizza and dessert buffet on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Cost for adults is $10.95, kids buffet for ages 3-11 cost $6.45.
For lighter fare, the all-you-can-eat soup and salad buffet is served daily for $8.94.
A breakfast buffet is also served on Saturday morning from 6:30-10:30 a.m. for $11,95.
Not in the mood for a pizza?
They also offer wings, sub sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, soups, entrée salads, breakfast wraps, Cinnamon rolls, specialty drinks and omelets.
Ice cream rules at Topeka Pizza, with their hand-dipped in cones, waffle cones or in a dozens of flavors, or try one of their ice cream volcanoes, floats, smoothies or shakes.
Topeka Pizza at 118 S. Babcock Street is open Monday-Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Phone (260) 593-3090. Dine in, carry out, delivery
Pizza Subs & BBQ in St. Joe
Located at 519 Washington in St. Joe, offers specialty pizzas such at lots o’ meat with five meats, buffalo chicken, and the Concord Blazer featuring house-made marinara, pepperoni, sausage, signature house made St. Joe Spicy sauce, banana peppers and jalapenos from Sechler’s Pickle and a blend of mozzarella cheese, also offered as a pizza sub. Two unique offerings are the Crab Rangoon and Coney Dog pizzas.
No time to wait? Pick up a specialty pizza or sub to bake at home.
A dozen hot subs are also on the menu, from Stromboli, BBQ chicken, Philly steak and Hawaiian BBQ with ham, bacon pineapple and mozzarella cheese.
Pasta bowl entrees include a six-cheese mac and cheese bowl topped with bacon, cavatina with two types of sausage or chicken alfredo.
Keto-friendly, low carb Un-crust-a-bowl options are also available.
Family night specials include a three-topping, 14-inch pizza, family sale, two liter soda and loaf of cheesy garlic bread for $26.99.
Lighter fare includes chicken club, taco or chef salads.
Lunch special pizza, sandwiches, subs or whole salads are offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $8.99 including drink.
Dine-in, carryout or delivery available. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 4- 9 p.m.
Closed Sunday and Monday. Phone: (260) 337-0222
Jim’s Pizza in Kendallville
At Jim’s Pizza in Kendallville, pizza is their specialty, not a sideline.
They pride themselves on making fresh, delicious pizzas generously topped with fresh meat only, not pre-cooked.
Don’t be in a hurry — the wait is worth it, says many happy customers. Choose the Loaded Pizza from 10-inch to 16-inch size with nearly a dozen toppings or the Dave Grubb Special with cheese, double sausage, pepperoni and mushrooms, extra cheese and extra sauce.
Pizzas are made to order or selection of in-stock frozen pizza to take and bake.
Extra cheese, thick crust or extra sauce are also offered. Cash or checks accepted only.
Jim’s Pizza. 405 E. Wayne St., is open Thursdays from 4-8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4-10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 4—9:30 p.m.
Phone 347-1453, please phone ½ hour before closing. Pick-up service only.
