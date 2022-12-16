“Now there was a man in Jerusalem, whose name was Simeon, and this man was righteous and devout, waiting for the consolation of Israel, and the Holy Spirit was upon him. And it had been revealed to him by the Holy Spirit that he would not see death before he had seen the Lord’s Christ. And he came in the Spirit into the temple, and when the parents brought in the child Jesus, to do for him according to the custom of the Law, he took him up in his arms and blessed God and said,
‘Lord, now you are letting your servant depart in peace, according to your word; for my eyes have seen your salvation that you have prepared in the presence of all peoples, a light for revelation to the Gentiles, and for glory to your people Israel.’” Luke 2:25-32; ESV
I remember a time in my life that a man’s word was his bond, and he kept that promise or died trying to keep it. Nowadays, that doesn't seem to be the reality. Whether it be in the political arena, marriage vows, or any other number of examples that I can include here, promises are broken every day. I will add that not everyone intends to be deceitful or to negate their promise; they truly have the best intent to keep their word. Sometimes, life is so cruel that it causes us to be incapable of keeping promises. With the economy, the various social issues that are being forced upon others, political points of view, religious points of view, and traumas of various means all contribute to the inability for someone to possibly keep promises made. And, we must also add, there are those who will make promises and have no intention whatsoever to keep those promises and vows. Why? Because they are selfish and self-serving. This motivates them to live deceptive lives and to take advantage of those that they can.
Fortunately, God is nothing like that. We see throughout all of creation that when God makes a promise to someone, he fulfills that promise. It may not be in our time (man is very impatient and wants things done as of yesterday), but God is very faithful to His word. Yet, people often question God and his ability to keep promises.
In the Scriptures provided, we see the example of two individuals (if you read the entire text provided) who are promised that they would not see death until they saw the Messiah of God. In the text, God's promises fulfilled. And at the end of the Scriptures, we see Jesus's parents marveling at everything that is taking place. If I were in the temple at that time, I too would also marvel and all that is being said and done; partially because of who Jesus Is, but mostly how are both of these individuals waited all those years patiently for the promise to be fulfilled. Does this make God slow in His promises? Absolutely not! God's timing is always perfect to where the greatest miracle and blessings will take place.
How does this apply to us today? Being a pastor, I know quite a few people who are going through life experiences that seems unbearable and unsolvable. Their circumstances makes them question how much longer they can go on. It is during these times that I remind those individuals about all the past circumstances that appeared to be the same way and how God has brought them through those “unsolvable” situations. I remind them of their strength, the strength that they draw from others, and especially the strength that they could find in God. Especially for those of us who are believers and know that God keeps His promises, this brings us great peace and comfort. For those who have no faith system, I often wonder how they can find peace.
In my own life, I can give you hundreds of examples of how God has brought me through so much and how much peace and assurance that gives me that for the present time until the time I draw my last breath, I know that God will keep His promises. Yes, I still have doubts because I am very much human and I am prone to anxieties and worries like everyone else. At the same time, I also have the assurance by evidence-based examples in my life that God is ever present with me. When I remember this, my heart is more at peace.
I share this because I want you to know that God longs to do the same for you. He wants to show you how a promise is made, and a promise is kept by His example. When He makes an oath, He backs it up upon His Own Name and there is nothing higher than that! You may have been let down by everybody around you, but God promises to be there with you and for you if you allow Him to. I can promise you, based on my own life and the life of those whom I serve, I have seen time and time again God fulfilling each of the promises made and the people rejoice for that. You might ask yourself, “Why should I believe you? You might be lying to me as well.” You don't have to take my word for it; put it to the test yourself! Put your hope and trust in God and see how God will honor you and make His promises known to you.
Some people believe that God doesn't keep promises because the promises were not fulfilled in the manner that they thought they should have been. This might be true because man's expectations of God sometimes differ with God's will for our lives. When we pray to God, we often ask for things that we believe we need. God doesn't always give us what we want, but he always provides what we need. God promises to meet our needs, to heal our brokenness, to give us unconditional and unlossible love, and to never leave us or forsake us. The Scriptures provided proves God's faithfulness to those who love Him. I know that my love for Him it's not because of the things that He provides for me but because of who He is and who I am because of Him. God promises this to everyone, even you!
When man lets you down, when you let yourself down, and when life lets you down, remember God always keeps his promises!
