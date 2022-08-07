Butler Council asks for draft of golf cart ordinance
BUTLER — While they are currently not allowed on city streets, golf cart usage in Butler could be reality in the future.
The process took a step forward Monday. With a 5-0 vote, the Butler City Council authorized City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh — with input from the Butler Police Department and city officials — to draft an ordinance that could permit golf carts on city streets in the future.
What form the ordinance takes — and what vehicles other than golf carts may or may not be permitted — isn’t clear, but the measure will have a vote.
The move came at the suggestion of Mayor Mike Hartman near the conclusion of the meeting.
“What direction do you want to go?” he asked council members. “Do you want to proceed and have Cedric and the chief (Mark Heffelfinger) start putting an ordinance together or do you not want to proceed at all?”
“I would want the police department heavily involved with drafts back and forth before we’re comfortable bringing an ordinance in front of the council,” Hollabaugh said.
“Once an ordinance is in front of the council, you’re free to make as many changes as you would like to it,” he continued. “I think the first step is for me to get with the police department and draft something, basically a proposed ordinance.”
Hartman added, “By doing an ordinance, they’re not committed to vote yes on this. They can still vote no once you get down to it. This is just getting the process going versus tabling it.”
Noble County considering solar land limits
ALBION — How much land is too much as far as commercial solar fields are concerned?
Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said the commissioners will give a recommendation as to those limits to the Noble County Plan Commission at the commissioners’ regularly scheduled meeting Monday in the new county annex.
The plan commission is expected to take up the issue at its meeting set for Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Noble County Office Complex-South.
If the plan commission does come up with its own formal recommendation, the final decision would rest with the commissioners and could be voted on at their Aug. 22 meeting.
At the meeting where the county’s solar zoning ordinance was passed in November, Leatherman had an informal chat with Noble County Plan Director Teresa Tackett regarding limits. The plan commission has had similar conversations.
The ordinance set up the guidelines to apply for the creation of a solar field in Noble County. The creation of the ordinance took more than a year of debate as proponents and opponents offered compelling reasons for and against large-scale solar operations.
What the ordinance didn’t do was set those limits.
In a special meeting held Monday before a standing-room-only crowd in the conference room at the new annex, the commissioners also asked that the plan commission consider extending a moratorium on accepting any permit applications for a commercial zoning operation until the end of this calendar year as it weighs those limits.
On April 25, the commissioners set a 120-day moratorium on accepting permit applications for commercial solar as it considers limits that would not harm Noble County’s rural landscape. That moratorium is set to expire later this month.
Bikers sting leads to arrest of Angola man
ANGOLA — An effort by the group Bikers Against Predators has led to the arrest of a rural Angola man on two felony charges related to seeking a relationship with a minor girl, court records say.
Michael Paul Harter, 42, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of Level 5 felony child solicitation and Level 6 felony dissemination of material harmful to minors.
The arrest came about three weeks after two members of the Goshen-based group Bikers Against Predators contacted Harter through an online dating site posing as a 14-year-old girl.
After making contact with Harter and arranging for a meeting with the girl using the name “Aliyah,” Olivia Bowser-Gibson and Robert Bloom, who are affiliated with Bikers Against Predators, went to Harter’s home and confronted him then called police on July 13, according to court records.
“The downside is we’re the second call, not the first,” Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson said. “I wish they would call us prior (to confronting someone). It just seems very dangerous that they would approach somebody.”
Subsequently, officers from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Angola Police Department descended on Harter’s residence. The Bikers group has put photos they collected and a video of the incident on the internet.
Police collected phones from Harter and Bowser-Gibson and obtained a search warrant to go through their contents.
The phones were then turned over to the digital forensics expert with the Angola Police Department, Detective Michael Wood, to retrieve text conversations between Harter and Bowser-Gibson, which were provided to Sheriff’s Detective Austin Rowlands.
The case was turned over to the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office and a warrant was issued Tuesday for Harter’s arrest.
A Level 5 felony carries a penalty of 1-6 years in prison with a presumptive sentence of 3 years. A Level 6 felony is punishable by 6 months to 2 1/2 years of incarceration.
Noble officials asked to allow dogs as comfort animals
ALBION — Twice in recent weeks, Noble County employees have come before the Noble County Commissioners to ask about bringing dogs into county buildings as comfort animals.
Both times, the petitioners were likely left feeling they were barking up the wrong tree.
On Monday, longtime Noble County public defender Jon Owen came before the commissioners to ask permission to bring his yellow Labrador retrievers to his office in the new county annex to help clients cope with what can be a very stressful life event, particularly those who have allegedly run afoul of the law for the first time.
“It’s the first time they’ve had this experience,” Owen said. “It helps break the ice. I find it quite beneficial to put people at ease.”
“We are working on a policy for all county buildings,” Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman told Owen.
That policy most certainly will allow people with Americans with Disabilities Act certified service dogs, but not animals brought in by employees.
“I can’t speak for the board, but I’m not in favor of it,” Leatherman said. “”I’m not a proponent of animals in the workplace.”
Leatherman described a recent shopping visit in which he went to a store that allowed animals. At one point, he had to walk around a pool of urine left by an animal.
It’s not something he wants to see in the new county annex or in the soon-to-be-renovated Noble County Courthouse.
Several weeks ago, Chief Probation Officer Stacey Beam and Chief Deputy Probation Officer Danyelle Wagner came before the commissioners with a similar request, citing similar benefits to people who are struggling with their emotions when it comes to contact with the criminal justice system.
Without giving a flat-out ‘no,’ the commissioners unleashed some hesitation to having “comfort” animals in the probation department’s new digs once that department is moved into the courthouse once renovations are complete.
One man dies, another injured in fall from roof
WATERLOO — A Laurel Hill, Florida man died and another man suffered broken ribs when they both fell from the roof of a Waterloo building Thursday morning.
After talking with witnesses, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said Kevin Rogers, 24, was working with a contracted roof of a previously burned, 24-foot tall structure. While removing the metal roofing to repair the building for demolition, police said Rogers fell through the roof.
Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. Police said he was wearing the proper safety harness at the time of the fall, but it was not secured to any safety equipment to prevent him from falling.
A second worker, William Rogers, 24, also of Laurel Hill, Florida, was also working in the same area at the time and fell through the same locatwion. William Rogers suffered rib fractures. Police said William Rogers also did not have his safety harness secured.
Trine University expecting record enrollment
ANGOLA — Trine University officials expect the school to smash enrollment records this fall, with more than 7,000 students anticipated to enroll in the university’s academic programs.
The figure represents a nearly 30% increase from fall 2021.
The university expects to welcome a record class of 730 new students, including first-year and transfer students, this fall, as well as 1,300 new graduate international students at its education centers in Detroit and Phoenix. Record numbers of students have already attended student orientation and registration events this summer.
Trine projects 1,575 students will live in residential facilities on the Angola campus this fall, an increase of 50 from fall 2021. It is estimated there will be 2,650 students at the Angola campus, by far the largest concentration of Trine’s enrollment in any one location.
“Students continue to be attracted to Trine by existing and new programs that equip them with in-demand skills for the workplace, as reflected in our employment rate of more than 99% for graduates over the past eight years,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine president.
“Coupled with our low debt load for graduates, a Trine University education continues to provide a significant return on investment for our students and their families.”
Trine University enrolled 5,493 students in spring 2022, the previous record for semester enrollment.
