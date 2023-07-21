Seven arrested by police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Brandon J. Baas, 21, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested in Commons Park on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Mark W. Baidinger, 36, of the 600 block of North Easton Drive, arrested in the 200 block of North Easton Drive on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court and invasion of privacy under a protective order.
• Timothy R. Bunge II, 46, of the 900 block of Westwood Drive, Monroe, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Cuauhtemoc Franco-Flores, 40, of the 1200 block of Apollo Drive, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Alysa R. Meece, 34, of the 200 block of West Broad Street, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery against a family member younger than 14.
• Jacob M. Nodine, 27, of the 200 block of Broad Street, arrested in the 2600 block of North C.R. 400W on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Austin T. Sitts, 26, of the 5500 block of South C.R. 200E, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 700 block of South C.R. 800W on a felony fugitive warrant and charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and manufacturing paraphernalia.
