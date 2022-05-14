TODAY

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NCAA Division III Angola Regional

Semifinal, North Central (Ill.) vs. Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 10 a.m.

Championship Game 1, Trine vs. North Central-Eau Claire winner, noon

Championship Game 2 (if necessary), 2 p.m.

MONDAY

PREP BOYS GOLF

Fremont at Angola (Glendarin Hills), 4:30 p.m.

Churubusco and Lakeland at West Noble (Maxwelton), 4:30 p.m.

East Noble at Norwell, 4:30 p.m.

Central Noble and Fairfield at Prairie Heights (Cedar Lake), 4:45 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Churubusco at Woodlan, 5:30 p.m.

Central Noble at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

Leo at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton at Westview, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at Concordia, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Angola at Fremont, 4:30 p.m.

Westview at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.

DeKalb at Leo, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Luers at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at Bellmont, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Canterbury, 5:30 p.m.

Garrett at Central Noble, 7 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

DeKalb at Snider, 5:30 p.m.

