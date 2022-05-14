TODAY
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NCAA Division III Angola Regional
Semifinal, North Central (Ill.) vs. Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 10 a.m.
Championship Game 1, Trine vs. North Central-Eau Claire winner, noon
Championship Game 2 (if necessary), 2 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP BOYS GOLF
Fremont at Angola (Glendarin Hills), 4:30 p.m.
Churubusco and Lakeland at West Noble (Maxwelton), 4:30 p.m.
East Noble at Norwell, 4:30 p.m.
Central Noble and Fairfield at Prairie Heights (Cedar Lake), 4:45 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Churubusco at Woodlan, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Leo at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Concordia, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Angola at Fremont, 4:30 p.m.
Westview at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
DeKalb at Leo, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Luers at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Bellmont, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Canterbury, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Central Noble, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
DeKalb at Snider, 5:30 p.m.
