Ann Fahl, nominated by John Bellam
“Ann has poured herself into the downtown revitalization the past several years. She has tirelessly worked to make downtown Columbia City a great place for our citizens to go and enjoy the great work our local businesses do. From ‘First Fridays,’ where our neighbors can go to enjoy various vendors, to events and fun. Ann has worked so hard — often at the expense of her own business getting her time — to make sure new businesses and even the buildings and the whole downtown experience is top-notch. Our whole downtown has received such a boost from her efforts and it all comes from the heart of gold she displays for our great city,” Bellam wrote.
Amy Hicks, nominated by Cassie & Rhonda Jones
“Amy Hicks has been a member of the South Whitley Community for her entire life and has always been one of the first members of the community to help anyone in need. Whether it is baking pies and cookies for Whitko High School fundraisers to help struggling families or making sure her students at the Rainbow Preschool have the tools they need to succeed, Amy’s focus is always on helping others. Her generosity and devotion to her community was vividly displayed over the past four months as Amy was struggling with health issues yet she barely missed a beat. She was a key volunteer for the South Whitley Fall Festival Fundraiser and Rainbow Preschool’s Kiddie Parade only days after surgery and continued to volunteer for South Whitley and Whitko Booster Club events throughout the summer while still coping with her own related health issues. While most would reduce their volunteering during a similar situation, she continued to put others before herself and did not miss any of fundraising events. Recently, she spent hours baking pies and cookies and volunteering as a server at the Cleveland Township Volunteer Fire Department chili fundraiser to support the West family who recently suffered from a home explosion. Amy seeks out those in need and makes sure they feel loved and supported. She is an amazing friend and support system to our community,” the Joneses wrote.
Bob and Linda Hoffman, nominated by Emily Gage
“I am writing to honor two of the most selfless people I know. Upon taking my position as Community Cat Coordinator at H.O.P.E. for Animals, I was fortunate enough to meet this industrious duo in animal advocacy. Bob and Linda have donated funded and volunteered their time to the Whitley County Humane Society and the Allen County SPCA. They are huge advocates for trap, neuter, return programs, which focus on spaying, neutering and vaccinating feral and stray cats to control the population. They have funded many community cat spay/neuter surgeries and even offered transportation of the cats to our clinic from Whitley County. This is not only improving the lives of the cats but also the kind people who are caring for the cats but can’t afford to do the right thing by having them sterilized. This must have been an enormous relief for those people who desperately needed a helping hand! They coordinated supplies and volunteers to construct over 200 shelters for outdoor cats. If this weren’t enough, they offer up their home to innumerable foster cats and rescues. Their support has changed the lives of countless animals and humans for the better. They are a power couple with hearts of gold,” Gage wrote.
Patti Holler, nominated by Arielle Holler
“I nominate my mother-in-law Patti Holler, for her dedication serving One Community in South Whitley. She spends some days of the week shopping for food and preparing it to feed our community’s seniors, she then helps serve them. Throughout the year she helps with different events raising money for One Community. I happened to stop in one day as she was serving them and everyone was so happy. I think taking care of our seniors is one of the most important things. She and my father-in-law attend Passages art auction and purchase numerous paintings every year. Sometimes she will find art supplies to donate to Passages. They also provide a scholarship to Manchester University students each year. Patti has taken our boys to pick toys out at Walmart to donate to Toys For Tots and has taught all of us the importance to give back to the community and help those in need. I hope someday I can be as selfless and giving as Patti and raise our boys to follow in her footsteps. I hope she knows her giving heart does not go unnoticed!” Arielle Holler wrote.
Bob and Linda LeFever, nominated by Becky Salaway, Whitley County Council on Aging
“It is an honor to nominate Bob and Linda LeFever for the Heart of Gold Award. After retirement, Bob and Linda set their sights on ways to contribute to their community and the people who helped build it. We were fortunate to have them choose our agency as one of the places to volunteer. For the past 10 years, they have been a valuable asset to the Whitley County Council on Aging, serving as advocates for those in need of supplemental food. Bob and Linda have assisted in building up our food pantry by driving to Community Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne for food items. For many years they have delivered Senior Pack supplemental food bags to homebound seniors all over the county twice a month. For them it’s not just about delivering the bags, with Bob and Linda it’s about investing in the people. They get to know each person, learn about their family and even their pets, often bringing food for the pets as well! This quality time makes a difference in the lives of these homebound seniors, turning a lonely day into a day of shared smiles with friends. Every year, they volunteer during our Senior Health Fair doing whatever it takes to help make things run smoothly and successfully. They both most assuredly share their golden hearts, wealth of energy, giving spirits, and zest for fun with everyone they encounter,” Salaway wrote.
Lynn Myers, nominated by Abbi Carroll
“Lynn retired from the post office a few years ago and wanted to stay busy. She came to the Humane Society with the intention of helping with the day-to-day operations but it turned into much more. Initially, she came in once or twice a week and did anything we asked. Dishes, laundry, socializing animals ... Lynn wanted to help and she was good at it! Her duties quickly multiplied and she took on other things including adoption events, assisting with the auction and other fundraisers, she even became a regular dog walker every Wednesday, rain or shine. She gives the dogs the exercise and enrichment they need. She even recruited a friend to come and volunteer with us, Cindy, another great asset to our team. Lynn has taken on a lot of responsibilities and never tells us ‘no’ and we are very grateful for the time she donates to our organization,” Carroll wrote.
Deanna Shoup, nominated by Ashley Davis and Teresa Wilhelm
“We met Deena in August of 2017. She was enrolling her great-niece into Head Start. She is guardian to her great-niece and nephew. She gave up full-time employment to parent her now full-time children. While her great-niece attended Head Start, Deena served as our Policy Council Representative to the Brightpoint Head Start Policy Council. During those two years, she assisted other families with transportation and childcare, including overnight and even full weekends. She volunteered and assisted at the Head Start site in many ways, even covering the custodian and food service positions when they were absent. This year, even though she has no children in Head Start, she continues to do all those things. She also has cared for a child while his mother was in crisis and has taken them in while they are homeless. She does this despite having personal struggles of her own. She says she has had a good life and a lot of people have helped her. Now it’s time for her to serve others!” the nominees wrote.
John Lefever and George Schrumpf, nominated by Cassie and Rhonda Jones
“We are nominating John and George for their amazing work on the Next Level Whitley County project. Both men have seen the issues facing Whitley County residents and have researched and championed the therapeutic community model in our community. They have spent hours networking and connecting businesses, lawmakers and educational institutions to transform a seemingly wild idea into a viable solution to improve lives and increase the county’s available labor force. Their work to put the empty building at Whitko Community Schools to use with vocational training and dual college credits will not only serve the purpose of helping to train individuals to reenter the workforce but will also help the school system better serve its students. When you talk to these men about the program, the conversation is not “if” it will happen, but “when” and “how.” Their devotion and passion for constant improvement in our community are exceptional and their ability to bring people together toward common goals is inspiring. John’s and George’s work to tackle difficult community problems and ability to gracefully skirt any obstacles that arise in their goals, make them great candidates for a Heart of Gold Award,.”
Jamie Shull, nominated by Cindy Zollinger
“What goes around comes around, right? Many years ago skinny little Jamie Hart was a student in my fourth-grade class. Eight years ago, Jamie’s daughter, Katelyn Shull, was a student in my fourth-grade class. That year Jamie Shull became a volunteer in my classroom putting Friday folders together for the 24 students in my class each week. When her daughter moved on to fifth grade, Jamie continued as a volunteer in my room. For six more years, she came to my classroom every Thursday afternoon to volunteer her time. On Fridays, she raced in after her shift at work and put the class Friday folders together. When I broke the news to Jamie that I was retiring in June of 2019, she was sad until I told her I had found a teacher that needed her service for 2019-2020. However, one teacher wasn’t enough. This year she spends one morning doing clerical chores for second grade, one morning doing clerical chores for fifth grade, one afternoon making copies for fourth grade, and one afternoon putting Friday folders together for a fourth-grade teacher. I was apparently holding her back! Jamie adores her volunteer job always charging into the room for her assignment and smiling broadly when the challenge is great. Jamie Shull has a Heart of Gold that beats strongly each and every day,” Zollinger wrote.
Sandy Slone, nominated by Cindy Zollinger
As I reviewed the suggested areas that might qualify a person as a Heart of Gold nominee, it was difficult to find one that Sandy Slone doesn’t fit. At Parkview Whitley Hospital where she volunteers, she routinely helps senior citizens. She is an integral part of the Salvation Army which certainly helps disadvantaged persons. Sandy is not involved in name only. She chairs the nutty fundraiser selling the goodies to friends and family and then tabulates all the collections and handles the ordering for the Whitley County chapter.
“Acres Land Trust protects the environment and Sandy is part of that program. Sandy is a Friend of the Peabody Public Library. That group certainly improves the quality of education and provides cultural opportunities through the efforts they make in fundraising for the library. But I know Sandy best because of her long years of work with the Whitley County Literacy Council. She has been and continues to tutor so I believe that qualifies as initiative in the quality of education category. Many students of the Council seek its services to advance their job opportunities. She has led the council as president for many years. Thank you, Sandy, for being such a role model for volunteerism in Whitley County!” Zollinger wrote.
