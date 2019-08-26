High Schools Monday rain forces postponements
Rain forced the postponements of about all the outdoor varsity events scheduled for Monday. Most of them already have makeup dates.
Events that will be made up today are West Noble at Fremont boys tennis, Lakeland at Central Noble girls soccer and Central Noble at West Noble junior varsity football. The football game will start at 6 p.m.
Angola’s home girls golf match at Zollner with Fremont and Hamilton will be played on Sept. 4.
Two boys tennis duals have been moved to Sept. 9: DeKalb at Carroll and Churubusco at Manchester.
East Noble will host Angola in a boys tennis dual on Wednesday. This is a change in venue because Angola’s courts are still being resurfaced next to Angola Middle School.
Also in boys tennis, East Noble will host Fremont next Tuesday for varsity and junior varsity matches. This will replace the Knights’ dual with Snider, which was canceled and will not be made up.
Girls Golf Barons best Knights, Garrett at Cobblestone
KENDALLVILLE — DeKalb shot 185 at Cobblestone to win a three-team match with East Noble and Garrett. The Knights were second with 192, and the Railroaders had 206.
Railroader Sarah Cooper was a medalist with 40. DeKalb’s Ally Stuckey and EN’s Carly Turner each shot 41.
The Barons had three girls shoot in the 40s. Kayla Fleming had 43 and Lilly Cone shot 44.
DeKalb also had 57 from Tabby Butler and 65 from Addy Ruby.
East Noble had 49 from Jasmine Freeman, 50 from Kayla Desper, 52 from Shay Swager and 63 from Gracie Schoof.
Madison Flaugh had 50 and Abby Weaver shot 51 for Garrett. The Railroaders also had 65 from Courtney Barse and 67 from Jess Culbertson.
Knights 7th, Garrett 11th at New Haven
NEW HAVEN — East Noble was seventh and Garrett placed 11th in the New Haven Bulldog Invitational Saturday at Whispering Creek.
The Knights shot 415, led by Carly Turner’s 89 and Kayla Desper’s 98. EN also had 112 from Jasmine Freeman, 116 from Shay Swager and 128 from Gracie Schoof.
Garrett had 447. Sarah Cooper shot 91 and Madi Flaugh had 112 to lead the Railroaders.
Soccer
Laker boys lose
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to NorthWood 7-0 in a non-conference match on Monday. The Panthers led 5-0 at the half.
Volleyball
Heights 2-2 in invite
LAPORTE — Prairie Heights won the Silver bracket at the LaPorte Invitational Saturday, winning the two matches in that bracket after losing the first two matches of preliminary pool play.
In the Silver bracket, the Panthers (2-3) defeated Concord 25-20, 25-18 in the semifinals, then beat Merrillville 25-16, 25-12 in the championship match.
Earlier in the day, Prairie Heights lost to the host Slicers 25-8, 25-15, and fell to Goshen 25-17, 25-13.
Barons win one at Kokomo tourney
KOKOMO — DeKalb won one match at the Kokomo Invitational Saturday.
The Barons’ win came against the host Wildkats 20-25, 25-11, 15-9. DeKalb lost matches to Muncie Central (25-19, 25-16), Maconaquah (15-19-25-22) and Richmond (25-20-25-22).
Autumn Straw had 16 kills and Christina Yarian had 14 for DeKalb, and both had three aces. Straw had two blocks and Yarian one. Hope Moring had 37 assists and nine kills to go with 18 digs.
Natalie Hughes had 25 digs and six aces. Paige Pettis had seven kills, 11 digs and two aces. Addison Freed had 10 kills and three digs, and Aiva Ring had 10 assists and eight digs. Paige Snider had four kills, eight digs and two aces.
Olivia Fetter had seven digs, two kills and an ace. Kaila Barkhaus had four digs and two aces.
Baron reserves defeated at Carroll
HUNTERTOWN — DeKalb’s junior varsity was defeated in two sets at Carroll Thursday, 25-14, 25-9.
Lillie Cserep had two blocks and five assists and Brenna Spangler had two kills and four blocks for the Barons. Bella Hansen had six digs and Juli Plummer had five.
Sailing
Inland Cat season ends
LAKE GEORGE — After a summer that included no wind some weeks and lots of wind on other weekends, the 2019 Inland Cat sailing season came to a happy conclusion with a splendid final sailing day on Lake George.
For the second year, the fleet sailed two back-to-back races every other weekend and 5 different skippers came in first over the course of the summer. This year’s Cup Fleet winners were Jack and Nancy Stiefel with Jonathan Larimore finishing second and Rick Ahaus placing 3rd. The Gold Fleet winner was commodore Chris Oler with Bill Kuebbeler second and Nathan Larimore third.
Each summer, the C. Frankhouser Award is presented to an Inland Cat member who epitomizes sportsmanship as related to the sport of sailing. This year’s award went to Jean and Stan Parrish for their ongoing support of the club. Stan has maintained accurate and timely results of all races for many years as well as being a competitive sailor himself, often crewing with a lucky grandchild. Jean has spent many hot days floating on the lake as a member of the raft committee and has hosted and helped with many of the club’s social events.
Lastly, on August 10, the Inland Cat club proudly donated the proceeds from the 2019 Regatta auction to the Branch County, Michigan, Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence in Coldwater to support their ongoing operating costs. The proceeds totaled $3,200.
Pro Baseball Whitecaps down Fort Wayne TinCaps, 4-2
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Fort Wayne lost to West Michigan 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Ballpark.
The Whitecaps (24-38 second half, 45-86 overall before Monday night) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning after the TinCaps scored a run in the top half to take a 2-1. The big hit was a two-run single by Andre Lipcius, this year’s third-round draft pick by the Detroit Tigers out of the University of Tennessee.
Jawuan Harris led off the game with a home run for Fort Wayne, then Sam McMillan answered with a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the first for West Michigan.
Zack Hess, this year’s seventh-round pick for the Tigers out of LSU, got the final four outs to save the win for Sandel De La Cruz (3-4). That was Hess’ seventh save of the season to the Whitecaps.
Michael Curry, Agustin Ruiz and Ripken Reyes had two hits apiece for the TinCaps (25-37, 58-72). Edwuin Bencomo started pitching and allowed one earned runs and five hits and struck out five in five innings. Reliever Jose Quezada (6-4) was the losing pitcher.
Fort Wayne was eliminated from postseason contention in the Midwest League over the weekend.
Riley Greene, the Tigers’ 2019 first-round draft pick, singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and stole a base for the Whitecaps.
