OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The DeKalb County 4-H Horse and Pony judging senior team recently competed at the Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma after winning the 4-H senior team championship at state.
This was the second year the team, consisting of Lily Tucker, Kara Surface and Emilia Taylor with Brenda Seely as their coach, won the state championship. The team also won in 2020 as they competed virtually for the title because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tucker was named top individual overall in 2020.
Due to the virus, there were limited national competitions in 2020 and the girls decided not to compete.
At this year’s national competition, the team took fourth place overall in halter and eighth place overall team. Tucker ended her 4-H judging career with a third in the individual halter conformation classes, eighth in individual performance riding, third in individual in reasons (defending her placings) and sixth overall individual.
Horse judging allows participants to evaluate horses, make decisions on how to place the horses and then defend their placings. It includes using skills that can be useful as an adult. 4-H members do not need to own a horse to compete in the event.
DeKalb County 4-H leaders are looking for new members to take on the challenge of the project, those who have a love for horses, but may not be in a position to own or lease a horse.
This year’s 4-H enrollment opens Oct. 1. Those interested in the project can contact the DeKalb County Extension Office at 925-2562 or the extension office in your county for more information.
