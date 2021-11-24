HAMILTON — Jeremy Banks is looking to change the culture for Hamilton boys basketball.
He’s ready and willing for the challenge, but he knows it will take time in a program that hasn’t had more than five wins since 2006-07.
“All the guys are hungry and ready for the challenge. The change in culture can be tough at times, but the guys are giving 100% effort all the time,” Banks said. “That’s all I can ask for and that would make any coach proud.”
Banks served previously as a junior high coach and a varsity assistant at Hamilton. He was an assistant to Rod Wilmont at Lakewood Park when the Panthers won the sectional in 2017.
Being familiar with the players from coaching them in junior high should help along with a strong offseason.
“We’ve had a great offseason with a lot of hard work and personal growth,” Banks said. “The guys started seeing results and they bought in.”
Senior Dawson Miller is one of the Marines returning with experience.
“He’s had good growth in the offseason and he’s stepping up to be a big leader for us on and off the court,” Banks said.
Juniors coming back include Ryan Cool, Dylan McLimans, Kody Ellert and Kenny Schiek.
The Marines also may get some help from freshmen Drew Merritt, Jagger Hurraw and Dylan Holiday.
“With more reps and some game experience, I think they can make a big impact for us this season,” Banks said.
Banks is positive about the upcoming season and happy to have the opportunity.
“I’m excited about this season,” he said. “We have had a lot of positive changes and a great coaching staff in place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.