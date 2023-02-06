TODAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Angola at Leo, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Whitko, 6 p.m.
Canterbury at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Westview, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
NorthWood at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Smith Academy at Hamilton, 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Elkhart and Wawasee at Angola, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
East Noble at Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Men, Trine at Hope, 5:30 p.m.
Women, Kalamazoo at Trine, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.