TODAY

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Angola at Leo, 6 p.m.

Central Noble at Whitko, 6 p.m.

Canterbury at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

Eastside at Westview, 6 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Churubusco, 6 p.m.

NorthWood at West Noble, 6 p.m.

Smith Academy at Hamilton, 6 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Elkhart and Wawasee at Angola, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

East Noble at Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men, Trine at Hope, 5:30 p.m.

Women, Kalamazoo at Trine, 7 p.m.

