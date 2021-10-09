Don’t think of it as a rest home; these days, senior living developments are anything but restful.
You can find a variety of living arrangements, from single homes to apartments and individual rooms, all in an environment with lots to do and tailored to the unique needs of an older community. Here are tips to finding the right senior living community for you from Caring.com.
A Spectrum of Care
There are many kinds of senior care from independent living communities to assisted living communities to memory care facilities. Talk with your family to decide what kind of car you’ll need and try to plan for what kind of care you will need. Some facilities will work with you over the full spectrum of care.
Pricing
Compare several communities and establish a realistic price point for your lifestyle. Caring.com says you can get help from veterans benefits, long-term care insurance, Social Security, pensions or annuities, real estate assets, life insurance, Medicare and Medicaid and other programs. Ask the experts at your senior services department or local senior communities to help you identify ways to pay for your senior living both now and if more involved care is needed.
Take the Tour
Always visit your prospective senior communities before making the big move. Experience the atmosphere, try the food, meet the staff and residents and try out all the amenities. Some questions you may want to ask include:
• Is the neighborhood quiet and pleasant?
• How easy is it to park?
• Are the buildings clean and attractive? How about the grounds?
• Is there a safe area for outdoor activities?
• Do you feel pressured in any way?
• Does it feel like the staff is listening to your needs and questions?
• Are you able to talk to staff other than the tour guide?
• Are any shared facilities clean and easy to navigate?
• Are there posted schedules of activities and are there any you’d like to participate in?
• Is there any scheduled interaction with the outside community?
• Look for social and entertainment options in and around the community.
• Can you cook in your apartment or is there a dining room? If there’s a dining room, how’s the food?
• Can you have a pet? What are the rules for owning an animal?
