CHESTERTON — Angola, the state’s fifth-ranked gymnastics team, finished third in the Chesterton Invitational with 105.525.
Second-ranked Homestead won the meet with 112.05, and third-ranked Crown Point was second with 111.3. Lakeland was seventh with 87.9.
Sophomore Alayna Shamp led the Hornets in fourth place all-around with 36.45. She finished fifth on her own in the floor exercise (9.25), tied for fifth on the vault (9.175), sixth on the uneven bars (8.975) and eighth on the balance beam (9.05).
Angola freshman Bailey Lanoue tied for fifth on vault with 9.175 and placed eighth all-around with 33.875. Senior Summer Allen was tied for ninth on vault (8.9) and 10th on the uneven bars (8.3). Avery Boyer was eighth on bars (8.675).
The Lakers were led by Emma Schiffli, who was 11th all-around (33.325), tied for 12th on vault (8.7) and 13th on both the floor (8.825) and bars (8.125).
Chesterton Invitational
Team Scores: 1. Homestead 112.05, 2. Crown Point 111.3, 3. Angola 105.525, 4. Chesterton 102.775, 5. New Prairie 88.6, 6. Michigan City 87.925, 7. Lakeland 87.9, 8. Westville 87.1.
Balance Beam: J. Creager (Home) 9.6, 2. Kirin (CP) 9.575, 3. Fenner (CP) 9.525, 4. Zirille (Home) 9.5, 5. Mauynes (CP) 9.375, 8. Shamp (A) 9.05, S. Allen (A) 8.2, Lanoue (A) 7.95, Hutchins (A) 7.925, E. Schiffli (LL) 7.675, Ala. Rasler (LL) 6.575, Gayheart (LL) 5.925, E. Riehl (LL) 5.75.
Uneven Bars: 1. Kirin (CP) 9.575, 2. Zirille (Home) 9.35, 3. J. Creager (Jome) 9.175, 4. Fenner (CP) 9.075, 5. Annes (CP) 8.975, 6. Shamp (A) 8.975, 8. Boyer (A) 8.675, 10. S. Allen (A) 8.3, 13. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.125, 15t. Lanoue (A) 7.9, 23. Ala. Rasler (LL) 6.575, 27. E. Riehl (LL) 5.275, 28. Gayheart (LL) 4.825.
Vault: 1. J. Creager (Home) 9.575, 2. Zirille (Home) 9.375, 3. Fenner (CP) 9.275, 4. Lockhart (CP) 9.25, 5t. Lanoue (A), Shamp (A) and Jasnieski (NP) 9.175, 9t. S. Allen (A) 8.9, 12t. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.7, 14t. Hutchins (A) 8.475, 20t. Gayheart (LL) 8.05, 28. Barrick (LL) 7.55, 31. Ala. Rasler (LL) 6.95.
Floor Exercise: 1. J. Creager (Home) 9.6, 2. Zirille (Home) 9.5, 3. Lockhart (CP) 9.35, 4. Sierks (Home) 9.3, 5. Shamp (A) 9.25, Hutchins (A) 9.025, Lanoue (A) 8.85, E. Schiffli (LL) 8.825, Boyer (A) 8.2, Gayheart (LL) 7.6, Ala. Rasler (LL) 7.025, E. Riehl (LL) 6.775.
All-Around: 1. J. Creager (Home) 37.95, 2. Zirille (H) 37.725, 3. Fenner (CP) 37.075, 4. Shamp (A) 36.45, 5. Bond (Home) 35.625, 8. Lanoue (A) 33.875, 11. E. Schiffli (LL) 33.325, 17. Ala. Rasler (LL) 27.125, 19. Gayheart (LL) 26.4.
