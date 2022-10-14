Democrats opening headquarters today
ANGOLA — The Steuben County Democratic Party will host the 2022 Grand Opening of their Democratic Headquarters at 109 W. Gale St., Angola today.
Doors will be open at 10 a.m., with pizza arriving at noon. The public is invited to stop in to meet candidates, pick up yard signs and volunteer to help with the 2022 election. There is no charge, however donations will be accepted.
Multiple activities are planned for the Democratic Headquarters, including a watch party for the Senate debate at 7 p.m. on Sunday between Sen. Todd Young, Republican, and challengers Thomas McDermott, a Democrat who is mayor of Hammond, and James Sceniak, a Libertarian.
More information about HQ events can be found on the Democrats’ website steubendem.com/ and Facebook page facebook.com/steubendems/
