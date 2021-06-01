Congratulations to the Class of 2021!
After spending much of their junior year outside of the classroom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s seniors were able to return to school and began resuming many of the activities associated with a school year.
When you receive your diplomas, your classmates and family members will be right there with you, cheering your many accomplishments.
If COVID has taught us anything, it’s important to take advantage of opportunities when they present themselves. Tomorrow, everything could change completely.
In recognition of commencement, Garrett High School’s 137th graduating class is being congratulated by several businesses, merchants, family and supporters in this special edition of The Garrett Clipper.
Seniors were asked to share memories, plans and goals for the future, and to list honors he or she has received while at Garrett High School.
They were also asked to identify specific teachers who were impactful on their high school careers, and to offer opinions about the education they received at Garrett.
We hope this edition will serve as a keepsake for the seniors and their families.
Wishing happiness and success to all of the Garrett graduates.
May God bless you in all of your endeavors
Sue Carpenter
Jeff Jones
The Garrett Clipper
KPC Media Group
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.