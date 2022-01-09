Ashley business, Corunna barn damaged by fire
On the second day of the new year, an Ashley business was damaged by fire.
Tuesday, a rural Corunna barn in the 2100 block of C.R. 9 was destroyed by flames.
Approximately 75 firefighters from 15 area departments were called to K-Tech Specialty Coatings in Ashley at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The first arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the north part of the structure.
Total damage was estimated to be $200,000, but the blaze was contained to one building on the property. There were no injuries.
While firefighters had the situation under control at 9:37 a.m., they remained at the scene for several hours making sure the fire was extinguished.
The Corunna blaze prompted the response of seven departments. The barn was on the ground but still burning when firefighters arrived. There were no injuries.
Review begins on Crooked Lake condos
ANGOLA — The legal maneuvering has begun in the judicial review filed against the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals and its decision to allow a condominium project to be built on Crooked Lake.
A judicial review of the Nov. 8 BZA decision to allow a condominium project on Crooked Lake was filed Dec. 7 by a neighbor of the proposed 10-unit development, Margaret Rockwood, Dublin, Ohio.
On Monday, attorneys for developer Crown Point Holdings, and on Wednesday the attorney for the former owners of the property, Pat and Helen Casey, filed answers to the case.
In both, attorneys for Crown Point and the Caseys have requested Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat dismiss the review.
“Crown Point Holdings ... respectfully requests the Court enter judgment in favor of the Respondents and against the Petitioner, Margaret Rockwood; deny Rockwood’s Verified Petition for Judicial Review and that Rockwood take nothing by way of her Verified Petition; grant the Respondents their costs in defending against Rockwood’s Verified Petition; and grant the Respondents all other relief that is just and proper,” said the Crown Point filing. The filing by the Caseys was almost the same, word for word.
Wednesday, Wheat granted a motion requesting more time to compile records from the BZA decision, which was made on Nov. 8. Materials must be filed by Feb. 7.
The court filing requests the Steuben Circuit Court to reverse the BZA’s decision and enter an order denying the application.
It is the first time a decision by the BZA has been challenged in more than two years. The last such petition sought and received reversal of a variance the BZA had granted. It took eight months for that case to reach a conclusion.
Noble County kicking tires on wheel tax
ALBION — An official vote won’t come until February, but following a public hearing Monday, the Noble County Council seemed inclined to go with a wheel tax proposal which would give the county the most bang for government grant bucks.
Following months of discussion, the council had honed in on two proposals, one which would take the surtax rate to 12.5% with a $25 minimum and a $50 wheel tax, or going to 15% surtax with a $30 minimum and $60 wheel tax.
Currently, local fees Noble County residents pay for the surtax are 10% of the state excise tax, with a minimum payment of $17.50 per registration. Newer, more expensive vehicles face higher fees, but lower-value cars or older cars are much more likely to be at the minimum.
The additional taxes are needed to keep pace with the county’s grant programming which has brought millions in road and bridge projects. The grants magnify the county’s spending power by up to a power of 10, with some federal grants paying 90% of a project’s cost.
To get those grants, the county needs to have matching funds available.
“If you don’t have matching funds, you can’t go after these matching fund projects,” Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith said. “A lot of counties don’t have the money to match.”
Heffelfinger ready to lead Auburn Police
AUBURN — In his 25-year law enforcement career, Cory Heffelfinger has had many experiences.
Heffelfinger, 46, worked as a jailer at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. At 21, he joined Auburn’s department.
With Auburn, he was a K-9 officer for 10 years and was an undercover narcotics investigator for eight years. At different times, he was road supervisor of the detective division and oversaw the department’s reserve unit.
You can add police chief to his resume.
Heffelfinger was named chief upon the retirement of Doug Harp at the end of 2021.
“The great thing about Auburn, the vast majority of Auburn citizens are awesome. They really support the police department, which we really appreciate,” Heffelfinger said. “Just this last year at ACD, I had more people come up and thank us for what we do than I have in the 24 years before that.
“The biggest thing is, we’re going to continue to provide the best service we can to the community.”
South Milford to be rebuilt
SOUTH MILFORD — Stone by stone, the nearly century-old monument that stood at the corner of S.R. 3 and C.R. 750S to commemorate the South Milford men who served during war time came down last week.
The monument was dismantled by the South Milford Community League and its parts and pieces were carefully placed in storage.
“Our intent is to put it back up, as close as we can to what it was,” said Lynn Weaver, president of the South Milford Community League.
Weaver said his organization has been talking about moving the monument for years because of their fears the monument limited visibility for drivers on C.R. 750 of northbound traffic on S.R. 3.
“What started all this is that we wanted to improve the intersection because it’s become so dangerous,” he said. There’s a lot more traffic on 750 now than there used to be.”
The plan is to rebuild the almost 100-year-old stone monument on a small piece of property south of its former home within the next year or two, and rededicate the memorial on its 100th anniversary in 2023.
The aging fieldstone monument was already in need of serious repair. After standing through 98 Indiana winters and summer, the monument was showing its age.
A 10-foot-tall fieldstone obelisk, Weaver said the mortar used to hold it together was deteriorating rapidly, despite numerous attempts to limit the damage. Crews working on the monument said much of that mortar inside the monument had already turned back into sand.
Last spring, the Indiana State Department of Transportation determined the monument was sitting inside the S.R. 3 right-of-way as it makes its way through South Milford. Initially, INDOT gave the town two weeks to come up with a plan to move the nearly 100-year-old monument. After some discussion, the state ultimately backed down from that demand.
“We didn’t have to do this, but we thought it for the best,” Weaver explained of the reason behind dismantling the monument.
“We’re planning to rededicate the whole thing in 2023, which will be the 100th anniversary of those being put up,” Weaver said.
Firearms bill moves forward
INDIANAPOLIS — In the opening days of the 2022 “short session,” legislation proposed by state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, made its way out of committee and is on its way to the full House.
Smaltz’s legislation would ensure Hoosiers adults can carry a firearm without first obtaining a government-issued license.
“My bill supporting lawful gun owners has cleared its first hurdle, and now goes before the full House where it carries a lot of support,” Smaltz said. “I am committed to this legislation and know that Hoosiers deserve this commonsense approach so they can legally carry a firearm without a permit.”
If the bill becomes law, Indiana would join 21 other states that allow lawful carry on behalf of its citizens.
As of June 16, 2021, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire and North Dakota allow residents only to carry a concealed weapon.
Oklahoma, South Dakota and Tennessee allow its residents to carry handguns only. Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming do not require a permit to carry.
Currently, Indiana is a “shall issue” state for citizens and lawful permanent residents who are 18 years or older. A permit is required to carry a handgun in a vehicle. Open carry of long guns is generally permitted. Open carry of a loaded handgun is permitted only by individuals with a license to carry a handgun.
Currently, Indiana residents must apply to the state for a license to carry a handgun and wait for a license, which could take several weeks or more. Residents can apply at in.gov.
According to Smaltz, reciprocity permits, including five-year and lifetime permits, would still be available and current holders of those permits would still receive that benefit. These permits provide firearm reciprocity or the ability for Hoosiers to carry in 31 other states.
The bill would also enhance the penalty for theft of a firearm from a Level 6 felony to a Level 5 felony, which carries a sentence of between one and six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
