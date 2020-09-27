Your vote counts and may be the determining factor in a close race.
It’s our responsibility to be informed of a candidate’s policies and make sure they represent your values and beliefs. While the media is efficient in discussing significant issues they face, you can educate yourself further with valuable resources.
To find an unbiased look into national legislation and the politicians who are in control, the organization Progressive Action for the Common Good, suggests reviewing the website VoteSmart.org. Here, voters can access a non-partisan view into this crucial information.
• Links to candidate’s bio, contact information, voting record and endorsements by national and local organizations.
• Policies and procedures regarding voter registration information for every state.
• An interactive tool that matches candidates who best fit your beliefs.
• Access to political speeches, public statements, campaign financing and funding methods.
Because the presidential election is an essential process for our country, it’s wise to do your research before using your voice to change or maintain the direction we’re heading. Here are some other ways to prepare yourself before casting your ballot this November and the future.
Gather Materials
Put together a book of materials that offers information about a candidate. For instance, look for campaign literature, unbiased voter information and their press reports. Analyze the documents to follow their political career to discover the commitment they show of their values.
One way to discover their track record is by reviewing their voting history for specific issues. Ask yourself if you can draw conclusions based on the documents you collect to form your own opinion.
Learn About Their Leadership
It is challenging to consider whether a candidate is a good leader based on the image they portray. Immerse yourself in their previous campaigns, public speaking events and debates. Pay attention to how they react to criticism, discuss their strategies and act toward opposing politicians.
Debates are an excellent way to watch how they handle tense situations while under pressure. You should expect them to act similarly in office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.