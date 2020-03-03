FREMONT — Six years ago, Grace Schmutcker picked up running — and her whole life changed.
“I found myself through running,” Schmucker said. “When I started running it was because my brother did it. But then I started enjoying it. I made some of my best friends through running.
“It brought out the real me. My heart was drawn to it.”
Schmucker channeled that love of running into a strong high school career, becoming a fixture on both the cross country and track and field teams at Fremont High School. On Tuesday, she made the decision to continue her competitive career.
Surrounded by family and a bunch of friends, Schmucker signed her letter of intent to run both cross country and track for Lewis University next year. Lewis, a small Roman-Catholic school in the suburbs of Chicago, which competes in the NCAA Division II and is a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Schmucker said she selected Lewis, at least in part, because it felt a lot like Fremont. She isn’t shy about sharing her fondest memories of being an Eagle. Whether it was bus ride sing-alongs, dirty stampedes through the mud with friends or 16-mile power runs around a lake, being an athlete with the Eagles always felt like one thing: home.
“I got a lot of that same feeling (at Lewis),” Schmucker said. “When I interacted with some of the other runners, I didn’t feel like I was an incoming freshman or whatever. I felt like an integral part of their team.
“Their assistant coach, who is the one I’ve talked to the most, is always texting me. She’ll talk to me about anything, like how my basketball game went, or just how my weekend was. It wasn’t like she was just trying to recruit me, but that she actually cared about me and my life.”
Schmucker, who said she plans on studying nursing in college, said she will most likely focus exclusively on long-distance running (think two-mile and up) but may also try her hand at the steeple chase as well.
For Schmucker, though, everything gets related back to Fremont. Because it all started here.
“I realized I had a future in this here,” she said. “With (ex-Fremont coach) Moses (Castillo), my first coach, he taught me all the basics of running that turned into my foundation. Then (current coach) Tanner (Wall) took it from there and taught me the kind of work I need to put in to make it to the next level.
“The community was always right behind you to back you up. We weren’t just one little team. We mattered. I love Fremont, because I grew up here, as a person and a runner. Now, I’m excited to take all of that with me.”
