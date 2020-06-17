KENDALLVILLE — Despite continuing advice from health officials to wear a mask when out in public, more than half of respondents to a recent KPC Media Group poll said they don’t.
Indiana’s health commissioner called the local numbers “incredibly discouraging.”
The poll, posted to the KPC News Facebook Page Tuesday asked: “Do you wear a face mask (cloth or otherwise) when you go out in public?”
With about 1,900 votes as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, 56% of respondents said no, they don’t wear a mask, compared to 44% who said yes, they do wear a mask.
LaGrange County instituted a mask mandate on Monday in response to a recent sharp spike in COVID-19 cases and new hospitalizations. Other northeast Indiana counties have also been seeing significant case increases since Memorial Day, at rates far higher than other parts of the state.
The recent surge in cases around the region warranted special attention from Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box last week, as well as a local visit to LaGrange County from Indiana State Health Department Chief Medical Officer Dr. Linsday Weaver on Tuesday.
Wearing a mask in public is a method of “source control,” which helps prevent spread of respiratory droplets that are dispersed by breathing or expelled at distance by sneezing or coughing.
While individual viral cells are much smaller than the weave of a cloth mask, masks aim to catch these much larger droplets potentially carrying numerous cells from reaching other people.
“COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Studies and evidence on infection control report that these droplets usually travel around 6 feet,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its cloth face coverings information page.
The CDC advises that masks should be worn in public settings where it’s difficult to maintain 6 feet of distance between you and other people, such as at stores, on public transportation or indoor gatherings.
Masks are not necessary when at home with your family, indoor places where you can maintain distance from others or outdoors when you can keep space from others. Masks are also generally not recommended for people who are exercising, such as jogging or biking.
To reduce possible contamination, people should put on their mask when they go out, adjust it, and then try to refrain from touching it again until it is time to remove it. Cloth masks should be washed when out of use to sanitize them before being used again.
Masks can be washed in your washing machine on warm or hot setting with detergent and dried in a dryer. People can hand-wash masks with a mild bleach solution of 1/3 cup household bleach per gallon of water. Masks can also be air-dried, preferably in direct sunlight, according to the CDC.
Cloth masks are not an end-all, be-all solution and do not totally prevent spread of coronavirus or other viruses. They do not offer the same level of protection as N-95 respirator masks or surgical-grade masks, which are critical personal protective equipment that should be reserved for front-line workings working with known infected patients.
But masks, combined with other safety measures such as maintaining distance, limiting group sizes and minimizing close, extended contact with other people, can have a collective positive effect.
“It is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus,” the CDC states. “CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.”
On Wednesday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said she had seen results from similar polls and surveys on mask usage, including results from local school districts who have reported that, in some places, 20-30% of parents said they wouldn’t send their children to school if their student is required wear a mask.
“That’s incredibly discouraging because that is the way, we don’t have the medications yet, we don’t have the vaccine yet. What we have are those non-therapeutic interventions — wearing of your mask, social distancing, cleaning your hands on a regular basis,” Box said. “And again, the young population is not likely the population to get overly sick from this and may have no to mild symptoms at times, but realistically it is the other individuals you’re wearing that mask to protect.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb said he didn’t like the open-endedness of the poll question because people might interpret it differently, before citing examples of times in public when a mask is not necessary.
However, for situations where people are in close-quarters for long periods of time, masks should be worn, he said.
“We know the spread is more intense the closer you are in confined areas for longer period of times and as Dr. Box has said in the past, if you’re out riding your bike in a state park ... you’re outdoors and you’re safe,” Holcomb said. “Or if you’re with your family and you’re walking around the block and it’s only you and you stay away, you’re more than 6 feet away from people, but you’re out in public.
“Now, if you’re in a confined space for hours on end and you’re around people who, and you’re not wearing a mask or they’re not wearing a mask, and people are sneezing or yelling or singing or shouting, laughing — the facts are the facts,” Holcomb continued. “And so, you know, we all have to make our own decisions, but they have consequences. And so, if you’re in one of those areas, the odds go up if you’re not wearing a mask as you get closer and closer for longer periods of time.”
Recent social media posts have also raised concerns about potential health impacts from mask, such as hypercapnia, commonly known as carbon dioxide poisoning, from breathing into the mask or possible brain infections from re-breathing virus cells.
An Associated Press fact check debunked both of those claims in mid-May, with Sarah Stanley, associate professor of infectious diseases and vaccinology at the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health stating there’s no evidence to back up claims of carbon dioxide poisoning or brain infections.
“Keep in mind that many people — for example surgeons or certain kinds of scientists — have routinely worn masks for long periods of time without clear adverse effects,” Stanley said. “With how common mask wearing has always been, even before COVID-19, we would know if hypercapnia was a problem with wearing masks.”
Stanley also noted that when infected with COVID-19, the tissues in the nose already harbor the virus.
“Breathing out the virus is not going to appreciably change the amount that is there,” she said in an email. “Therefore, there should be no reason why wearing a mask would increase your chance of infection in the brain.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
