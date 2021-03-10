AUBURN — The 41st edition of Big Brothers Big Sisters’ annual kickoff fundraiser Bowl For Kids Sake is gearing up, and it includes DeKalb County, the organization said.
Participants can sign up for any of five sessions at Auburn Bowl, 1815 Sprott St. The sessions will be Saturday, June 12, from noon to 2 p.m., 2:30-4:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. and Sunday, June 13, from 1-3 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Interested participants are asked to register by going online at BBBSNEI.org, sending email to BFKS@bbbsnei.org or by calling (260) 456-1600. Contestants are asked to sign up in teams of five members, raising $100 per person or $500 per team through donations.
The concept is simple, the organization said. Team captains register online and invite four other friends, family members or co-workers to form a team. The team captain will reserve a preferred date and time to bowl, encourage team members to raise pledges, then show up on the bowling date chosen to enjoy two hours of bowling with rentals, concessions and the chance to win door prizes.
Each team member is encouraged to raise at least $100 in pledges, and incentive prizes are given to those who raise more.
This year is future-themed, and the best-dressed teams at each session will receive exclusive bonus prizes.
Prizes vary by how much is raised. A participant can raise $100 and receive a T-shirt; $250 earns a Brumate Hospulator Trio can cooler; and $500 earns a portable cooler and grill combo. A donation of $1,000 earns a tailgate chair and case; $1,500 qualifies for a 6X6 sport canopy; and $2,500 earns an IGLOO Trailmate Journey 70-quart cooler.
There’s also a chance to win Indianapolis Colts tickets for a group of four and a $500 Visa gift card. Every $500 raised earns one entry into a drawing to win that prize.
Besides bowling at the lanes, because of the pandemic ramifications, there are two other ways to participate this year. There’s a new outdoor option on June 19 at Fort Wayne’s Parkview Field. Four two-hour sessions — starting at 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. — will feature bowling-themed games, wine and beer tasting, prizes, pop and a choice of pizza or hotdogs.
“This idea extends from the new normal,” BBBSNEI Director of Development Shelley Schwab said. “Some people are comfortable being indoors with others, and some are not yet, so this is an alternative concept we have on how to make this event happen.”
There also will be a new virtual element to fundraise from the comfort of a participant’s home or office. People can register online, raise funds and join from a computer or smartphone for a virtual dance party with fun trivia. Each virtual participant will receive a personal pan pizza certificate and special prizes for supporting the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters.
“This is a great opportunity for us to reach out on a big stage to a broader audience and invite them in to support Big Brothers Big Sisters and see the good that we do in the community,” Rider said. “There is so much need. If now is not the right time to consider becoming a Big, then please consider helping in other ways such as Bowl For Kids Sake.”
Traditionally, the BFKS fundraiser attempts to raise $250,000 each year, which goes toward helping BBBS develop new matches between Big volunteers and Littles. There are currently 500 children — mostly boys — throughout northeast Indiana who are waiting to be matched with a Big Brother, Big Sister or Big Couple.
Started in 1980, Bowl For Kids Sake was canceled last March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pro Resources Staffing Services of Fort Wayne has been named presenting sponsor for this year’s event.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is a nonprofit organization that serves children in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties in Indiana and Branch and Hillsdale counties in Michigan. The organization’s mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. To learn how to positively impact a child’s life, donate or volunteer, people can go online at BBBSNEI.org or call (260) 456-1600.
Because of the pandemic, BBBS received less than expected from its fundraising efforts over the past year. The pandemic also led to a huge reduction in matches the agency was able to facilitate, especially in the School Buddy program, where volunteers have been unable to enter schools.
“Everybody was impacted by COVID,” Schwab said. “I don’t know anyone who hasn’t been. This event is so important and is so critical because we are a ‘no fee for service’ organization, so we really work hard in asking the community to support our work and our day-to-day operations.”
