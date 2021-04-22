ANGOLA — Lakeland Internet has expanded its coverage area again in Steuben County as it continues to focus on previously under-serviced areas in the region.
The latest expansion includes two new towers, near Big and Little Otter lakes and Crooked Lake, providing broadband internet service to areas previously without coverage.
The addition of the two new towers means more than 1,200 households can receive broadband internet service from Lakeland.
“Many of the residents near those two locations had no option for fast and reliable internet prior to this expansion,” said Mark Byler, general manager of Lakeland Internet. “We continue to look for strategic locations around the region where we can add equipment on a tower and bring internet coverage to areas where it hasn’t been available.”
Lakeland continues to look for opportunities to expand throughout the region.
The company recently started a partnership program to work with individuals with old TV antenna towers, adding equipment to them so the owner of the tower and the area immediately surrounding the tower site can gain broadband internet access.
To learn more about the tower partnership program or setting up broadband access with Lakeland, visit its website at LakelandInternet.com or call 855-947-7743.
