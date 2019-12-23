CHURUBUSCO — Current Churubusco Jr.-Sr. High School juniors hoping to advance to state tournament athletic competitions in Spring 2021 no longer have to worry about missing graduation.
The Smith Green Community Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to move the 2021 graduation ceremony back two days, from Friday evening to Sunday, June 6, at its December meeting.
“[Graduation] has been on Friday night for awhile,” Superintendent Daniel Hile said. “The issue has come up multiple times that that IHSAA obviously schedules all of its semi-state, state, etc. competitions for those same weekends when graduations are going on.”
The district, Hile said, runs into conflicts where student-athletes who advance to higher levels of competition in the spring have to choose between attending graduation and competing.
“It does bother me personally, as a dad and someone who cares, about all these students who have to choose between these important dates in their lives,” he said.
Both the board members and the faculty present at the meeting discussed when the district had graduation on a day other than Friday, coming up with few examples.
Hile said that he reached out to parents of this year’s seniors in regard to changing the 2020 date, and decided with their input that doing so would not be advisable.
“We are going to try to come up with something special to honor our graduates who are blessed enough to make it to state this year,” Hile said. “Graduation has to be announced a long time in advance — well before we know if a student is going to make it or not — and I just feel like this is the right thing to do. Next year, the state track finals will be on the same weekend again, and this has the potential to happen all over again for a fresh set of students.”
Board member Luke Gross noted that both dates place the graduation ceremony two weeks after the final day of classes.
“If we have a very mild winter and don’t need to use any days, there is potential there could be two weeks,” Hile replied, noting that the first week is set aside for make-up days.
The second week, he said, is due in part to the 2021 Memorial Day holiday.
In the same meeting, the board approved Tim Shelly, of Warrick and Boyn, as the district’s new legal counsel, effective Jan. 1, 2020.
“We felt extremely comfortable and confident with Tim Shelly’s services and professionalism and everything we’ve learned of him,” Hile said.
Shelly’s status was approved 5-0 with no discussion.
Other news from the meeting included:
State Senator Andy Zay attended the meeting and spoke briefly on school funding and the upcoming, short legislative session.
More than $90,000 in technology purchases, including a replacement server storage unit and 30 new computers for Project Lead the Way. Interactive projectors, whiteboards and Chromebook batteries are also on the list.
The purchases will be paid for out of the district’s Common School Fund loan.
Next year’s first board meeting will take place Monday, Jan. 6, to vote on new officers and set the calendar for the year.
