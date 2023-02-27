TODAY

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Sectional first-round games

Class 4A Carroll Sectional

DeKalb vs. East Noble, 6 p.m.

Fort Wayne North Side vs. Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Garrett Sectional

Bishop Dwenger vs. Angola, 7 p.m.

Class 3A NorthWood Sectional

NorthWood vs. Wawasee, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Westview Sectional

Churubusco vs. Westview, 6 p.m.

Fremont vs. Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A Hamilton Sectional

Hamilton vs. Bethany Christian, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Indiana Tech at Trine, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Sectional first-round games

Class 3A Garrett Sectional

Leo vs. Concordia, 6 p.m.

Woodlan vs. Garrett, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Bethel at Trine, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Men, Heidelberg (Ohio) at Trine, 7 p.m.

Women, Trine at Ohio Northern, 7 p.m.

