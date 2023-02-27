TODAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Sectional first-round games
Class 4A Carroll Sectional
DeKalb vs. East Noble, 6 p.m.
Fort Wayne North Side vs. Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Garrett Sectional
Bishop Dwenger vs. Angola, 7 p.m.
Class 3A NorthWood Sectional
NorthWood vs. Wawasee, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Westview Sectional
Churubusco vs. Westview, 6 p.m.
Fremont vs. Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A Hamilton Sectional
Hamilton vs. Bethany Christian, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Indiana Tech at Trine, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Sectional first-round games
Class 3A Garrett Sectional
Leo vs. Concordia, 6 p.m.
Woodlan vs. Garrett, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Bethel at Trine, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Heidelberg (Ohio) at Trine, 7 p.m.
Women, Trine at Ohio Northern, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.