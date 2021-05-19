KENDALLVILLE — For the second day in a row Mayor Suzanne Handshoe had a giant pair of scissors in her hands for an official ribbon cutting ceremony.
On Wednesday afternoon she was welcoming Century 21 Bradley Realty Inc., The Hoosier Heartland Team to their new office at 125 E. North St., in Kendallville.
Handshoe was joined by members of the Hoosier Heartland Team along with representatives from the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Trey Fobes, team leader said the community support for the agency has been excellent.
“I want to thank everyone for coming out,” he said.
The Hoosier Heartland Team features 17 agents with over 150 years of experience specializing in residential, farm, lake and some commercial real estate.
Century 21 Bradley Realty will also be opening a new location in Albion.
After the brief ceremony outside of the building those in attendance were treated to refreshments inside. Door prizes were also given away.
For more information on Century 21 Bradley Agency contact the office at 260-347-4206.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.