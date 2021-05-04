AUBURN — Young Professionals of DeKalb County is inviting the community to the DeKalb County Community Engagement Fair, taking place at the YMCA of DeKalb County on May 11, featuring local nonprofit organizations serving DeKalb County.
Young Professionals of DeKalb County said it is proud to bring the Engagement Fair to the area for the first time. The group said the event will provide an opportunity for community members to learn more about local nonprofits serving DeKalb County and how to get involved with them more.
People do not have to register for this event. They are invited come to the YMCA, 533 North St., on May 11 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and check-in at the Young Professionals of DeKalb County table.
Young Professionals of DeKalb County is a program of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership that brings local young professionals together to network, serve the community and gain professional development on a regular basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.