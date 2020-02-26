MISHAWAKA — Fremont homeschool student Cailyn Pentecost signed a letter of intent to participate in track and field for Bethel College on Sunday.
Pentecost’s main event will be the heptathlon, which includes the 100-meter hurdles, the 200 and 800 runs, high jump, shot put, long jump and javelin. She has competed in the USA Track & Field and Amateur Athletic Union meets for several years. The daughter of Eric And Laura Pentecost has qualified for and competed in the AAU Junior Olympics in 2017 and 2019.
Cailyn Pentecost bounced back from a knee injury in 2018 to return to a high level in 2019.
Her versatility will come in handy this coming spring for Fremont High School’s girls track and field team. Mother Laura confirmed that news in an email sent to KPC Media Group on Sunday.
Cailyn Pentecost last competed for the Eagles in track and field in 2017, when she finished 11th in the high jump in the Indiana High School Athletic Association Girls Track and Field State Finals at Indiana University in Bloomington. She was the Angola Sectional champion and was third in the Marion Regional in high jump. She was also second in the 100 and fourth in the 200 at the Angola Sectional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.