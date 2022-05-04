ALBION, Mich. — Just four days removed after losing to Albion 18-17 in overtime for the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season championship, the No. 4 seeded Trine women’s lacrosse team had to return to Michigan to face the top-seeded Britons once again, this time in a MIAA tournament semifinal match.
In an identical 18-17 score Wednesday afternoon, it was the Thunder coming out on top to face Saint Mary’s (who defeated Hope 16-13 on Wednesday night) on the road in the championship Saturday, winning behind sophomore midfielder Danielle Gargiulo’s program record-tying eight goals.
“That’s amazing,” Thunder coach Kevin Cooke said. “She deserves it. She’s somebody that has been working really hard all year and really developed the scoring part of the game. Last year she relied heavily on draw controls and now she can be a goal scorer.”
In Saturday’s game against the Britons, Gargiulo finished with just two goals, but it was only fitting that the game’s opening goal was scored by her to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead 43 seconds into the match.
“Their defense was a little bit different and were pushing out a lot,” Gargiulo said. “I was able to get around them easier this time, I guess.”
Cooke said the difference between Saturday’s game and Wednesday was that his team concentrated on getting different players some looks on goal, including Gargiulo, understanding that teams they play will attempt to take away their strengths.
After Gargiulo’s opening goal, the Britons answered with two to take the lead with 12:11 left in the first period, the first by Chrystelle Lopez and the second by Destiny Okon (assisted by Abby Sheklow) while Albion was a man-up.
Senior Liv Ghent (3 goals, 9 draw controls), an All-MIAA First Team Midfielder, tied the match less than a minute later with a free position shot while the Thunder were a man-up, before Albion’s Olivia Dameron and Aaliyah Eudabe scored two straight to put the Britons back up 4-2 at the 7:51 mark.
Garigulo (assisted by Ella Dougherty) and sophomore midfielder Alyssa Keptner scored two of the final three goals of the period to have Trine trail 5-4 after the first period.
After an Albion goal opened the second, the MIAA Rookie of the Year and All-MIAA First Team Attacker, Calista Richmond, scored her only goal of the game at the 12:35 mark of the second period from a free position shot. She added an assist for the game to bring her season total to a program record 43.
Richmond’s goal was followed by another free position goal by Gargiulo (6 draw controls) to tie the game at six, before Britons player Abby Sheklow scored two unassisted goals over the span of about four and a half minutes.
But the Thunder had another answer in the names of Gargiulo and Brooke Hoag (4 goals, 8 draw controls), an All-MIAA Second Team Midfielder, who combined for four straight goals to retake a 10-8 lead since the opening goal with 5:32 until halftime. Senior defender Madison Howard, who finished the game with a draw control, was also named to the All-MIAA Second Team on Wednesday.
Dougherty closed the half with a goal on a free position shot following an Albion goal in the same manner by Chrystelle Lopez to give Trine an 11-9 lead at the break.
The third period saw the Britons outscore the Thunder 5-3 to tie the match at 14 all, with the Thunder goals coming from Gargiulo (free position shot), Ghent (free position shot) and Hoag (assisted by Richmond with a man-up).
A free position shot goal by Gargiulo to open the fourth put the Thunder in a good spot until the Britons scored two straight via Lopez (6 goals) and Aaliyah Eudabe (3 goals) to put the pressure on.
It would be the final goals for Albion for the next eight minutes as the trio of Gargiulo, Ghent and Hoag scored three in a row to take an 18-16 lead with 2:04 to go. Eudabe nearly tied the match at 17 for Albion with 3:06 to go, but the shot rattled off the goal post.
“In a game this close, to have a two-goal lead with two minutes to go, it’s an advantage because the clock is on your side,” Cooke said. “I know because I’ve been down two goals with two minutes to go. I heard from their coach and I would say the same thing in that somebody’s got to step up, and we stepped up.”
Albion’s Addie Pastor (2 goals) scored with 26 seconds to go but the Thunder (11-4) won another draw control to hang on for victory. Draw controls were a big part of Trine’s game, as they had 29 to Albion’s eight. The Thunder also were 8-for-13 on free position shot goals to the Britons 5-for-9.
In goalie, Jillian Rejczyk (9-3) made eight saves in 24 shots for Trine, while Albion’s Alexis Robinson (13-4) made 11 saves on 29 Thunder shots.
The Britons season concludes at 13-4 with the potential of earning an at-large bid in the NCAA Division III Tournament, while the start time for the MIAA Championship between Trine and Saint Mary’s Saturday is to be determined.
“Saint Mary’s was also a close game for us, so I feel like our win today gives us a lot of confidence,” Gargiulo said. “But we also know that we need to come out strong and that we’re not going to win anything easily.”
Men’s Lacrosse
MIAA Tournament Semifinal
Hope 13, Trine 9
In Holland, Michigan, the fourth-seeded Thunder had their season come to an end Wednesday night, losing to the top-seeded Flying Dutchmen.
The Flying Dutchmen opened the game with two goals before Trine’s Klein Burkholder scored with 2:27 remaining in the first period. After another goal by Hope, Charlie Anderson scored with 1:38 left in the period to head into the second down 3-2.
The second period was all Flying Dutchmen for the vast majority of the time, opening the period with two man-up goals and adding three more after Thunder player Patrick Doyle scored with 6:04 left.
Collin Custer, Doyle, and Anderson, however, rattled off three straight goals before halftime to trail 8-6.
After three goals by Hope gave them an 11-6 lead in the third, Custer (assisted by Burkholder) and Doyle scored the final two goals of the period to trail by 3.
A goal by Hope’s Zach Wiggins (assisted by Jack Radzville) gave them a 12-8 lead with 9:56 to go in the game, until Trine’s Austin Lindell (assisted by Matt Zanichelli) scored with a man-up just over two minutes later.
The final goal of the match came at the 4:10 mark when Radzville scored unassisted to seal the win for Hope.
Trine’s season ends at 9-5, while Hope improves to 15-2 and will host Albion in the final on Saturday.
Also on Wednesday, senior Dave Keptner was named to the 2022 All-MIAA First Team for defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.