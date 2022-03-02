FREELAND, Mich. — Three Trine University track and field athletes were named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association indoor Most Valuable Athletes on Tuesday.
Senior Evie Miller was named the MIAA Women’s Track MVP. Sophomore Haley Livingston was named the conference’s Women’s Field Events MVP. Junior Jake Gladieux was named the conference Men’s Track Most Valuable Athletes.
Those three were also named MIAA Athletes of the Week on Monday after their terrific performances in the MIAA Indoor Track & Field Championships Saturday at Trine’s Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletics and Recreation Center.
Miller was named an MIAA Women’s Track MVP for the third time after winning the mile in 5 minutes, 10.01 seconds and the 3,000-meter run in 10:19.20 on Saturday.
Livingston earned her second straight MIAA Field Events MVP award indoors after winning the long jump (18 feet, 3.25 inches) and the 60-meter hurdles (8.94) in the conference meet.
Gladieux is an MIAA MVP for the first time. He won the 60 hurdles (8.17 seconds and the 400 (50.25 seconds) Saturday.
Also making the women’s All-MIAA indoor track and field teams were seniors Valerie Obear and Autumn Presley. Obear was the conference’s weight throw champion while Presley, an Angola High School graduate from Pleasant Lake, won the pole vault.
Other Thunder men earning All-MIAA honors were seniors Theodore Samra and Greysen Spohn, junior Ben Williams and freshman Joseph Packard. Samra won conference titles in the weight throw and the shot put on Saturday while Spohn was first in the high jump, Williams was first in the long jump and Packard won the 5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.