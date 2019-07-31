MUNCIE — The largest and longest-running rocketry organization, the National Association of Rocketry (NAR), will host its National Rocketry Festival now through Aug. 3 at the headquarters of the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA).
NAR will host its 61st National Association of Rocketry Festival at the International Aeromodeling Center, headquarters of the AMA. The group invites the public to attend the event for demonstrations, competitions, make-and-take, and much more.
“NAR and AMA, along with Wright Stuff Rocketeers and Rocketeers of Central Indiana, are proud to host this event in Muncie, Indiana, at no cost for spectators and for those interested in learning more about model rocketry,” stated Mandee Mikulski, director of development for the AMA. “The eight-day festival has something for everyone and is a perfect mix of fun and education.”
Free for the kids
Fly it/Take it: If you are 13 years old or younger, you can fly a model rocket for free! Come to the main tent at the NAR Annual Meet sport range, where you will find a selection of model rockets from which to choose. You can then go to the sport range and fly your rocket! After your flight, you can keep your rocket. If you want to make additional flights, you can purchase more motors and wadding from one of the vendors at the sport range. The Fly it/Take it program will run through Aug. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Spectators are welcome to attend the event at any time to watch the rocketeers launch and enjoy their passion for model rocketry.
For more information, visit https://www.nar.org/site/naram-61-rocketry-festival/.
