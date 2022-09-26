Eight arrested
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Brandy N. Beebe, 43, of the 7300 block of North C.R. 700W, Orland, arrested on West Maumee Street at Kinney Street on a charge of misdemeanor public intoxication.
• Lawrence R. Bialecki Jr., 52, of the 600 block of Glenwood Road, Rossford, Ohio, arrested in the 5400 block of C.R. 760N on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Christopher C. Czerniak, 47, of Lane 650 Snow Lake, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• David A. Eash, 32, of the 9700 block of West C.R. 766S, Hudson, arrested in the 7700 block of South 969W on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Nathan L. Johnson, 31, of the 20000 block of Euler Road, Weston, Ohio, arrested in the 5400 block of West C.R. 760N, on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Erin P. Kaiser, 46, of the 4800 block of South C.R. 800E, Hamilton, arrested in the 1700 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Chase L. Presley, 28, of the 7400 block of South Enterprise Drive, Hamilton, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior in the past 10 years and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joshua A. Webb, 27, of the 300 block of North S.R. 427, Hamilton, arrested on Kankamp Road at Shadow Lake Drive on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.