FREMONT — Ethan Bontrager hit a three-pointer as time expired in overtime to give Fremont’s boys basketball team a 38-35 victory over Bethany Christian Friday night at The Cage.
The Eagles (14-8) rallied from a 34-29 deficit with a couple of minutes left in regulation on senior night. Bontrager his a three-pointer with around 20 seconds left to tie the game at 35, then scored the only points in the extra session with the game-winning triple.
Bontrager had 17 points and four rebounds to lead Fremont. Logan Brace and Gabel Pentecost each had six points, with Pentecost also grabbing eight rebounds.
Beck Willems had 24 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots to lead the Bruins (11-12).
Angola 56, Lakeland 40
In LaGrange, Dane Lantz had 16 points and Andre Tagliaferri scored 13 to lead the Hornets to the Northeast Corner Conference victory. Angola is 7-15, 5-6 in the NECC.
Ben Keil had 10 points for the Lakers (5-17, 2-9). Christian Troyer and Tommy Curtis each had nine points.
Concord 48, Westview 43 (OT)
At the Warrior Dome in Emma, the Warriors rallied late to force overtime, but the Minutemen recovered to give Westview its seventh straight loss.
Zaven Koltookian had 16 points for Concord (11-10), and Malachi Emmons scored 12.
Brady Yoder had 18 points and Mason Yoder scored 13 for the Warriors (7-15).
Adams Central 48,
Lakewood Park 41
In Auburn, it was senior night for the Panthers (4-18), who had 13 points from Mason Posey, nine from senior Carter Harman and eight from senior Eli Smith.
The Flying Jets ended their regular season at 14-7.
Prairie Heights 80, Hamilton 57
In Hamilton, the Marines (0-21, 0-11 NECC) played one of their most competitive games of the season. They trailed 20-18 after a quarter and 39-28 at the half.
The Panthers are 13-8, 8-3, tying for third in the NECC with Fairfield.
In other action Friday, West Noble beat visiting Garrett 53-35.
