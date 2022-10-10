ALBION — Back-to-back-to-back.
The Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Class 1A No. 1 ranked Westview boys successfully won their third straight sectional championship at Central Noble on Saturday, defeating No. 14 Blackhawk Christian 3-0 in what was junior goalkeeper Valentino Cevese’s 15th shutout of the season.
The Warriors are well on their way towards defending the state crown that they won a season ago, winning the sectional by outscoring opponents 21-1.
“Our back line and Vale have just been tremendous all season long,” Westview coach Jamie Martin said. “But it starts at the top, you know what I mean? We try to pressure the entire field, our midfielders do a good job and then when the ball gets through, our back line just does superb.”
All three goals scored in Saturday’s championship game were scored in the first half, with junior midfielder Carson Brown putting the first two in on tough looks, the first of which came about 14 minutes into the match. Both goals were assisted by senior striker and midfielder Mohamed Aamer.
“Carson had two unbelievable shots,” Martin said. “That’s one thing about this team. Yeah, we have Teague (Misner) up top whose scored a ton of goals, but he’s surrounded by guys who can put the ball in the net also. (Blackhawk) was keying in on Teague, and I don’t know who assisted, but Cars had two good looks, buried both of them and had a couple good looks in the second half, too.”
Aamer added goal on a penalty kick with three minutes before the break to put the Warriors up by three, and from there it was all defense.
Cevese, a foreign exchange student from Italy, made five saves in the match to bring his total number to 54 on the season. In the first two games of the sectional, Cevese made a combined two saves.
“We prepared really well for the game,” Cevese said. “We practiced really hard and our defensive line worked really well. It’s not just because of me, but of the whole team.”
Cevese’s first and only season with the Warriors has surprised him with just how good they are as a team.
“I wasn’t expecting a really good team like this,” Cevese said. “From where I came, everybody thinks that American soccer is not as good as European soccer, but I have to say that we’re really good and I hope we’re going really far, hopefully to state, but we don’t know. We’ll try to keep working hard.”
The Warriors (17-1-1) will play Bethany Christian (11-8) in the regional semifinal at Westview on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Bruins defeated Elkhart Christian 2-0 in the Elkhart Christian Sectional final on Saturday.
