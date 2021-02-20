WATERLOO — DeKalb Central school district's Early Learning Centers have achieved a Level 3 rating in the Paths to Quality child care quality rating and improvement system. It marks the seventh consecutive year the district has received the rating.
Level 3 in Paths to Quality builds upon the health, safety and positive learning environment established in Levels 1 and 2. Level 3 adds a planned curriculum to help children to get ready for school. The program creates learning plans based on each child's age-ability level and developmental stage. These plans concentrate on social, physical and mental development including language and pre-reading skills to help ensure school readiness.
Children are actively learning throughout the day, the school district said in a news release. They are engaged in group and individual free-choice activities. They have playtime outside and time with books. Students have time to read to themselves or enjoy being read to by the teacher.
Level 3 programs hold annual family conferences with teachers to make sure the child care program is working in partnership with the family. In Level 3, staff members have received early childhood credentials or degrees and may attend more training throughout the year.
