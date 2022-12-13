If you read my picks story last Friday, I promised that my first rankings of the basketball season would be released today.
I intended for the first edition to come out the same day as my picks, but the powers that be have moved them to today, and my how last weekend’s games have led to a shift.
Well sort of. There were a couple of surprises, but for the most part, much of the rankings still stayed the same because yours truly is just that good at prognosticating the area’s top teams.
Nevertheless, I am a bovine of my word, and here are this week’s rankings.
Girls
No. 1 Central Noble
Record: 12-0, 5-0 NECC
The Class 2A No. 3 Cougars are scary good, averaging 54.3 points per game on offense while their defense is holding opponents to just 29.1 ppg. I do question Central Noble’s strength of schedule, however, as the Cougars have only beaten two teams with a winning record, Bethany Christian and Goshen.
The 51-39 win over Bethany Christian on Nov. 15 is easily their best victory, as the Bruins are 8-1 and are in history-making form. But I would love to see how the Cougars shape up with the other undefeated teams in the Northeast Corner Conference, Fairfield and Eastside, which we won’t see until mid-January at the earliest.
No. 2 Eastside
Record: 7-2, 5-0 NECC
Along with Fairfield, the Blazers are Central Noble’s strongest challenge to an NECC title. Unlike the Cougars however, Eastside has yet to win a game against a team with a winning record, and the two times they have played teams with winning records (Leo and Woodlan), they lost.
That’s not to say those losses are bad by any stretch, but until the Blazers can prove they can beat a team of similar caliber as themselves, they might be sitting in second behind the Cougars for awhile.
No. 3 DeKalb
Record: 5-6, 0-2 NE8
At this time one year ago, the Barons were 4-7 following a loss to Leo. This season, the differences are wins over a similar Lakeland squad and a down Garrett, with a loss to arguably the area’s best team in Central Noble.
Admittedly, DeKalb’s schedule has been absolutely brutal in four of the last seven games, with the Cougars, Northrop, Carroll and Bellmont all being very strong teams and likely to do well in the postseason. But the only win against Class 4A competition for the Barons has been a 2-7 Fort Wayne North Side, and DeKalb needs to prove that they can hang with those upper-tier teams if they want to move up in my rankings.
No. 4 Lakeland
Record: 5-6, 1-2 NECC
The Lakers are in a similar situation to that of the Barons. Five of their six losses (Northridge, Goshen Central Noble, Fairfield and Bethany Christian) all have winning records and are a combined 42-8. They also beat Leo by eight while DeKalb lost to them by six.
Regardless of the injury or eligibility situation however, I can’t overlook the fact that Lakeland loss to DeKalb by 20 in the first game of the season. A huge test awaits the Lakers on Saturday in Eastside, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they play spoiler at home.
No. 5 Angola
Record: 4-7, 2-3 NECC
The Hornets, like Lakeland and DeKalb, have had a rough go of it with their schedule, having to play several of the same opponents those two have also lost to. Angola’s only quality win has been a two-point victory over the Barons, with its other wins coming against a 1-8 West Noble, a 3-6 Garrett and a 4-8 Concord.
The schedule doesn’t get much easier the next two weeks with matchups against Lakeland, Woodlan and Homestead, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the Hornets can pick up one or two victories.
Others considered: Garrett, Westview.
Boys
No. 1 Prairie Heights
Record: 5-0, 3-0 NECC
It hasn’t always been pretty, but the Panthers have found a way to win every game so far this year, defeating the likes of Elkhart Christian, Eastside and Fairfield.
It’s still early in the season, but Prairie Heights have already proven themselves to be a conference contender, being 3-0 to start the year. But beware, as a challenge looms next week with the next team on this list.
No. 2 West Noble
Record: 5-0, 1-0 NECC
The Chargers haven’t beaten a team with a winning record yet, but they have beaten every team on their schedule.
One thing that impressed me about the Chargers this past week, is that while Prairie Heights beat Concord 47-33, the Chargers beat them 66-34 and leading the Minutemen 22-1 after the first quarter last Wednesday.
No. 3 Westview
Record: 3-2, 2-0 NECC
The Warriors know how to place themselves in game-winning situations, as evidenced in games against Northridge and Central Noble, one of which was successful, and one was not.
The win against the Cougars is a huge momentum boost for Westview, as they only have three games left (Angola, Lakeland and East Noble) before the new year and they are all on the road.
No. 4 Central Noble
Record: 2-1, 1-1 NECC
The defending Class 2A State Runners-Up are currently ranked sixth in the polls, though that may change after last Saturday’s upset in Emma.
In their two wins against Canterbury and Angola, the Cougars got away by the skin of their teeth, yet to prove if they can remain a conference championship contender, which could change on Friday with a home test against West Noble.
No. 5 Eastside
Record: 2-2, 0-1 NECC
Along with the Cougars, the Blazers were the other powerhouse in the NECC, though with how the year has started for them and with how much they lost, that is also in question.
Eastside got past DeKalb and Bryan (Ohio) by single digits, but were routed in their last two games against Canterbury and Prairie Heights. The Blazers are ranked fifth in Class 2A, though it is quite possible they will drop out after last week’s performances.
Others considered: Lakeland, Fremont.
