Cross Country Westview teams fare well at New Prairie
NEW CARLISLE — Westview’s cross country team were in the Class A meet for smaller schools at the New Prairie Cougar Invitational Saturday. The Warrior boys were second to Illiiana Christian, Illinois, 97-103, and the Westview girls were third.
Westview junior Remington Carpenter won the Class A boys race in 16 minutes, 35.9 seconds, and teammate Anthony Schwartz was third in 17:23.2. Junior Andrew Cupp was 22nd in 18:10.4.
The Warrior girls were third with 150. Bridgeman, Michigan won with 89 points, and Manchester was second with 98.
Junior Deann Fry led Westview in 19th place in 21:52.1. Hannah Neff was 21st in 22:08.7, and Raegan Bender finished in 34th in 22:55.5.
In Class AAA for larger schools, East Noble was 13th in the boys’ meet with 342 points and 19th in the girls’ meet with 484.
The Knight boys were led by Austin Liepe in 23rd place in 17:11.1. Wesley Potts was 56th in 17:44.5 and Logan Diehm finished 58th in 17:52.1.
For the EN girls, Rachel Becker placed 96th in 22:22.9. Then Olivia Rummel was 102nd in 22:31.4, Anna Becker was 103rd in 22:32.4, and Mariah Maley was 104th in 22:32.5.
Soccer
EN girls 1-1 in invite
AUBURN — East Noble’s girls soccer team was 1-1 in the Lakewood Park Invitational Saturday, defeating the host Panthers 1-0 and losing to Snider 3-0.
Against Lakewood Park Christian, Courtney Cooper scored for the Knights on an assist from Kim Li. Lauren Lash made 19 saves in goal.
Against Snider, Lash made 21 saves and Riley Cripe made a save off the goal line. Kallie Davies had a shot that was stopped off the goal line by a Panther defender.
In boys’ action Saturday, East Noble tied visiting Wawasee at 1.
College Volleyball Trine 1-1 at home
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s volleyball swept Bluffton (Ohio) and was swept by Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Calvin on Saturday afternoon at Hershey Hall.
The Thunder beat Bluffton 26-24, 25-17, 25-22. Madison Munger had 15 kills for Trine, and East Noble graduate Sarah Toles added nine kills and three aces. Breanna Small had seven kills, three block assists and a solo block, and Lindsey DeCamp had nine digs.
