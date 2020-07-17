The Strand, Kendallville
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 2, 7 p.m.
E.T. — The Extra-Terrestrial (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 2, 7 p.m.
The Brokaw, Angola
1017 (R) — Today: 3, 6, 9 p.m., Saturday: noon, 3, 6, 9 p.m., Sunday: noon, 3, 6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday: 3, 6, 9 p.m.
Irresistible (R) — Today: 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Saturday: 12:30, 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m. Sunday: 12:30, 3:15, 6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday: 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m.
Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett
Footloose (PG) — Today, Saturday and Sunday: 9:30 p.m.
Dirty Dancing (PG-13) — Today, Saturday and Sunday: 11:15 p.m.
NCG Cinema, Auburn
E.T. — The Extra-Terrestrial (PG) — 1, 2:45, 3:40, 6:25, 8:20 p.m.
Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (PG-13) — 1, 2:30, 4:10, 7:15, 8:45 p.m.
I Still Believe (PG) — 1:05, 3:45, 5:30, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.
The Matrix (R) — 1:10, 4:15, 7:30, 9:05 p.m.
Bloodshot (PG-13) — 1:15, 6:40 p.m.
Scream (R) — 1:25, 4:05, 6:45, 9:25 p.m.
Beauty and the Beast (PG) — 1:30, 4:30, 5:35, 7:25, 8:40 p.m.
Dirty Dancing (PG-13) — 3:05 p.m.
Ghostbusters (PG) — 4, 9:20 p.m.
