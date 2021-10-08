Nine people arrested by police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Thursday and Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Joseph D. Brown, 39, of the 1300 block of Westly Road, Auburn, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Teresa A. Dalton, 61, of the 2500 block of West C.R. 100N, arrested at home on a charge of felony criminal recklessness.
• Neil M. Doe, 24, of the 500 block of North Gerald Lett Avenue, arrested on U.S. 20 at Gerald Lett Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Austin R. German, of the 1300 block of Wohlert Street, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Laura K. Howard, 35, of the 5100 block of West C.R. 400N, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony perjury.
• Taylor A. Kerner, 30, of the 700 block of Williams Street, arrested on U.S. 20 at S.R. 127 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Angela M. Mayer, 38, of the 100 block of Joe Wheeler Street, arrested in the 800 block of S. C.R. 500W on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Jerad M. Pease, 29, of the 500 block of High Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Michael T. Perkins, 19, of the 11000 block of East C.R. 425S, Wolcottville, arrested on South Public Square on a charge of minor possession an alcoholic beverage.
