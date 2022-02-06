KENDALLVILLE — The first man charged under a new enhanced charge for people with repeat charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle drew the most reads on kpcnews.com this past week.
A Kendallville man became the first in Noble County charged under a new law authored by state Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, regarding repeat resisting law enforcement charges.
The bill signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb on April 26, 2021, elevated resisting arrest with a motor vehicle to a Level 5 felony if the person has a previous conviction for that offense, which is normally a Level 6 felony.
Gavin W. Renkenberger, 32, of the 200 block of Cherry Street, was arrested early Wednesday morning by Kendallville police on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
