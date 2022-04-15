MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur, USA, 7:30 a.m.
Premier League: Brentford at Watford, CNBC, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester United, USA, 10 a.m.
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle, FS1, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Ohio St. Spring Game: From Columbus, Ohio, BTN, noon
Georgia Spring Game: From Athens, Ga., ESPN2, 1 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game: From East Lansing, Mich., BTN, 2 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Pittsburgh at Boston, NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, ABC, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, NHL Network, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
NCAA Championships: Final, Fort Worth, Texas, ABC, 1 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; CBS, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii. Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 1 and 5:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Arizona at NY Mets. MLB Network, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, WKJG-AM 1380, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, WBET-AM 1230, WCSR-FM 92.1, 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, FS1, 4 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, WBNO-FM 100.9, 5:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, MLB Network, 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Western Conference First Round: Utah at Dallas, Game 1, ESPN, 1:10 p.m.
Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 1, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 1, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 1, ABC, 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Texas A&M at Tennessee, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
St. John’s at DePaul, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING
AMA Supercross: Round 14, Atlanta, NBC, 3 p.m.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.: qualifying, FS2, 4:30 p.m.; race, FS1, 8 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., FS2, 6 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
USATF: The Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif., CNBC, 5 p.m.
BOXING
WBA Showtime Championship Main Card: Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis (Welterweights), Arlington, Texas, Showtime, 7 p.m.
USFL FOOTBALL
New Jersey vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala., Fox and NBC, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BOWLING
NCAA Championship: TBD, Final, Columbus, Ohio, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad (Welterweights), Las Vegas, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
MEN’S RUGBY
MLR: Austin at Dallas, FS2, 9 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas, CBSSN, 10 p.m.
