FORT WAYNE — The Homestead Spartans advanced to 7-1 on the season with a 42-12 win over the Wayne Generals on Friday, Oct. 9.
“There’s a lot of talent on [Wayne’s] football team,” Homestead head coach Chad Zolman said. “[Their] Running backs are as good as anybody in the conference. It was a really good win against a worthy opponent. We’re glad to get out of here with a win.”
The game was head coach Chad Zolman’s 143rd victory with Homestead, making him the program’s winningest coach.
“It means I’ve been doing this a long time, with a lot of good players and a lot of good coaches throughout the years,” Zolman said of the honor. “It’s a privilege just to be with this staff and this group. I’m just proud to be part of this.”
Quarterback Evan Ormsby weighed in on the occasion as well.
“He’s a great coach,” Ormsby said. “He does everything right, he pushes all of us, and he knows how to coach. He knows what he’s doing.”
Flags on both teams, boos from the crowd, and the second-quarter ejection of Wayne’s head coach put a damper on the game, but couldn’t stop the Spartans.
Ormsby led his team to the win with 216 passing yards for five touchdowns and 13 rushing yards.
“We knew that we all had to not take [last week’s] win lightly and we knew that we had to keep the momentum going that we made,” Ormsby said of the win.
“So, we just stepped it up and kept working hard and kept pushing.”
Braeden Hardwick scored twice, once on a 41-yard run and once on a 43-yard pass from Ormsby. Jared Kistler also scored twice on two receptions from Ormsby.
Nathan Anderson and Luke Palmer brought in the Spartans’ other two touchdowns, Anderson on a 62-yard pass and Palmer on a 5-yard pass.
Joe Dugan made six of his six PAT kick attempts.
Anderson led the Spartans with a total of 74 receiving yards on three catches. Gage Sparrow followed with 56 yards on five receptions, and Hardwick had 43 yards on one reception.
Hardwick led the team in rushing yards with 78 yards on six carries, followed by Ormsby’s 13 yards on six attempts and Coletin Berger’s 5 yards on four carries.
The Spartans travel to South Side (1-7) looking to seal the Summit Athletic Conference title Friday, Oct. 16.
“Each week that you win, it creates a bigger situation for the following week,” Zolman said. “Every game we walk into, there’s athletes that if we’re not playing to our potential, they could walk away with a win. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”
