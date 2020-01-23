Township Trustees
Noble County’s 13 townships are served by township trustees. They are the chief administrative officers for the township and their duties include overseeing needs of the poor.
Albion — Casey Myers 302 Village Drive, Albion 636-6047
Allen — Thaddeus Bay 134 Green Drive, Avilla, 897-2472
Elkhart — Donna Schwartz 5644 W. C.R. 650N, Wawaka
Green — Michelle Pippenger 2535 S. C.R. 300E, Albion, 693-2769
Jefferson — Marc Fisher 3476 N. Skinner Lake West Drive, Albion, 239-4015
Noble — Scott Zeigler 5678 W. C.R. 350S, Albion, 564-7402
Orange — George Wolfe 2353 E. C.R. 1150N, Wolcottville 854-2912
Perry — Barbara Donley 607 Grant St., Ligonier, 894-4717
Sparta — Fran Heintzelman 2500 N. C.R. 1000W, Cromwell
Swan — Kenneth Hughes 102 N. Main St., LaOtto
Washington — Cindy Kenned 616 S Lakeshore Drive, Kimmell 856-2121
Wayne — Chris McCoy 208 Granada Drive, Kendallville 318-3208
York — Linda Kerlin 3686 N C.R. 500W, Ligonier 635-2396
County Commissioners
Gary Leatherman
Anita Hess
Justin Stump
