Township Trustees

Noble County’s 13 townships are served by township trustees. They are the chief administrative officers for the township and their duties include overseeing needs of the poor.

Albion — Casey Myers 302 Village Drive, Albion 636-6047

Allen — Thaddeus Bay 134 Green Drive, Avilla, 897-2472

Elkhart — Donna Schwartz 5644 W. C.R. 650N, Wawaka

Green — Michelle Pippenger 2535 S. C.R. 300E, Albion, 693-2769

Jefferson — Marc Fisher 3476 N. Skinner Lake West Drive, Albion, 239-4015

Noble — Scott Zeigler 5678 W. C.R. 350S, Albion, 564-7402

Orange — George Wolfe 2353 E. C.R. 1150N, Wolcottville 854-2912

Perry — Barbara Donley 607 Grant St., Ligonier, 894-4717

Sparta — Fran Heintzelman 2500 N. C.R. 1000W, Cromwell

Swan — Kenneth Hughes 102 N. Main St., LaOtto

Washington — Cindy Kenned 616 S Lakeshore Drive, Kimmell 856-2121

Wayne — Chris McCoy 208 Granada Drive, Kendallville 318-3208

York — Linda Kerlin 3686 N C.R. 500W, Ligonier 635-2396

County Commissioners

Gary Leatherman

Anita Hess

Justin Stump

