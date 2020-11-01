FORT WAYNE — Northrop’s football season came to an end after an unstoppable performance by a North Side running back.
Legend Ja’Suan Lambert amassed 363 rushing yards on 35 carries, including about 200 in the first half, running his way to three touchdowns in the sectional semi-final.
Lambert opened the game with an 18-yard touchdown. After a missed extra point, North Side led 6-0.
The Bruins answered with a touchdown of its own, as Damarius Cowen ran it in from 10 yards out. After the PAT, Northrop held a 7-6 advantage.
However, that would be the last time Northrop had the lead.
North Side scored three unanswered times, including one more in the first and two in the second quarter.
Legend Duce Taylor took the ball two yards to the end zone to score, but North Side had a failed two-point conversion, making the score 12-7.
Lambert took another turn in the end zone, scoring in the second quarter with a 22-yard gain. The PAT was good this time, making the score 19-7.
The first half ended with a 35-yard field goal by North Side’s Benito Romero, and the Legends led 22-7 going into the locker room.
Northrop opened the second half by scoring first — off a trick play that ended with a 21-yard touchdown pass.
Leone Bates tossed a lateral to Jayden Schmenk, who threw the ball to Dane Kilby. With the extra point, the Bruins narrowed North Side’s lead to 22-14, but that was the closest they would come.
Legend Duce Taylor passed to Rodney Woods twice in the third quarter — once for 41 yards and again for 26 yards.
In a high-scoring half, Northrop’s Bales passed to Schmenk for another touchdown, this time for 19 yards, to make the score 36-21.
The Legends capped scoring with one final Lambert touchdown for a six-yard gain, ending the game with a 42-21 score.
Bates completed 9-of-17 passes for 152 yards. Cowen racked up 142 rushing yards on 25 carries, and C.J. Davis caught five passes for 79 yards.
Taylor completed 13 passes for 208 yards, including six to Woods for 84 yards.
The Bruins end the season with a 4-6 record. North Side improves to 5-5 and will face Bishop Dwenger for the sectional title this Friday.
