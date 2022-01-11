PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
NECC Tournament quarterfinals
Lakeland vs. Angola at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Garrett at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Westview, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
NECC Tournament quarterfinals
West Noble at Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Fremont, 7:30 p.m.
Garrett at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Westview, 7:30 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Snider at East Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
DeKalb at Columbia City, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Alma at Trine, 7:30 p.m.
Men, Trine at Olivet, 8 p.m.
