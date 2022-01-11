PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

NECC Tournament quarterfinals

Lakeland vs. Angola at Central Noble, 6 p.m.

Churubusco at Fremont, 6 p.m.

Garrett at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Westview, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

NECC Tournament quarterfinals

West Noble at Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Churubusco at Fremont, 7:30 p.m.

Garrett at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Westview, 7:30 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

Snider at East Noble, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

DeKalb at Columbia City, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Alma at Trine, 7:30 p.m.

Men, Trine at Olivet, 8 p.m.

