TODAY
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
Angola at New Haven, 5 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
DeKalb at Angola, 4:45 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Westview at Jimtown, 5 p.m.
Woodlan at Eastside, 5 p.m.
Central Noble at Homestead, 5 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
FW North Side at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Elkhart Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Northwood at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Women, Trine at Hope, 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Men, Kalamazoo at Trine, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP SOFTBALL
Eastside at Edon, Ohio, 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
DeKalb vs. McCutcheon in Hamilton Southeastern tournament, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.