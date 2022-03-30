TODAY

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Fairfield at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.

Angola at New Haven, 5 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

DeKalb at Angola, 4:45 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Westview at Jimtown, 5 p.m.

Woodlan at Eastside, 5 p.m.

Central Noble at Homestead, 5 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

FW North Side at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

West Noble at Elkhart Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Northwood at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Women, Trine at Hope, 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Men, Kalamazoo at Trine, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

PREP SOFTBALL

Eastside at Edon, Ohio, 5 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

DeKalb vs. McCutcheon in Hamilton Southeastern tournament, 6 p.m.

