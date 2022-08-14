Some big names have departed in girls soccer this season, but some of the top teams from last year will try to reload with some key veterans returning.
Other teams in the area have some positive momentum in hopes of getting closer to the upper tier.
Here’s a quick look at the area clubs.
Westview
Coach: Jesse Ward
Another big year may be in the works for the Warriors, who bring back nine starters among their 16 returning letterwinners from last year’s 15-3-4 squad. Westview won Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament titles along with a sectional championship a year ago.
Westview returns senior keeper Madison Hooley, who played nearly 1,400 minutes in goal last year. Senior Stacy Stutzman is a returning starter on the back line, and senior Taryn Kistler also lettered there last season. Senior Hannah Sprunger will return on defense after being lost for the season due to an injury in the third game a year ago. Sophomore Morgan Rich is a returning starter.
Offensively, sophomore Brianna Munoz is back after racking up 30 goals and 11 assists in her first year of high school play. Senior midfielders Paige Riegsecker (eight goals, four assists) and Andrea Miller (two goals, three assists) are back along with senior forward Paige Schwartz (nine goals, seven assists). Sophomore midfielders Morgan Riegsecker and Kelsie Ward (one goal, seven assists) are also returning starters.
Munoz, Paige Riegsecker and Schwartz were KPC Media Group All-Area picks last season.
Coach Jesse Ward has challenged his team to be even better with the slogan “Better than before.”
“We want to be focused on improving every time we step on the field this season,” he said. “We’ve identified a lot of areas we can improve from last year and overall we want to be a better team than last year when we enter the sectional in October.”
Lakeland
Coach: Derrick Sherck
The Lakers welcome back a solid group as they look to improve on a 5-10 finish last season.
Lakeland has a proven scorer in senior Alivia Rasler (16 goals, four assists). Outside midfielder Deisy Munoz (three goals, three assists), keeper Grace Iddings and center midfielder Natasha Cabellero — who had her season shortened by a knee injury last year — are also back this year for the Class of ’23.
Juniors Taylor Jerdon (center back), Emma Schiffli (defensive midfielder), Bree Vander mullern (center back) and Ashlyn Shaffer (outside back) return along with sophomores Cameron Alleshouse (outside midfielder), Gracelyn Weimer (midfielder) and Makenna Mynhier (outside back).
Newcomers who have a shot to contribute include sophomores Alayna Rasler, Payton Hoopingarner and Maria Longoria, and freshman Jaylene Mondragon.
The Lakers have 31 players out and will play a junior varsity schedule which figures to help build depth in their program.
“The core group of our team is returning which helps us know what to expect and how to compete against the best teams in the area,” coach Derrick Sherck said.
DeKalb
Coach: Terry Exford
DeKalb will count on a strong senior core returning from last year’s 12-7-1 Class 2A sectional champs (the Barons were bumped up to 3A in the IHSAA’s reorganization since last season).
That group includes KPC Media Group All-Area choices Riley Exford, Sydney Mansfield, Jaylin Carroll, Charity Lewis and Katie Witte, plus Caroline Pranger. Seniors Jadelyn Boehmer and Madison Targgart are returning letterwinners.
Coach Terry Exford is pushing team success with the motto “We are all in this together.”
“Every player and coach are different. As a unit we talk about bringing our different talents together, knowing it will lead to us becoming a successful team,” Exford said. “Whether it be vocal leadership, inspiring words, sportsmanship, showing respect, having a positive attitude, never settling or being selfless to go with our on-field talent, we are all in it together.
“Assistant coach Adam Hollman and I both enjoy coaching this game that we have been around for many years. We trust and respect the players, knowing they are going to work hard and give all they have to be as successful as they can be.”
Central Noble
Coach: Patrick Leffers
The Cougars will to continue to compete after seven seniors from last year’s 8-4-3 team departed. All had two years of leadership experience.
Patrick Leffers, the KPC Media Group All-Area Coach of the Year last season, will build around a group of returning letterwinners that includes Meghan Kiebel, Avery Deter, Rylee Paris, Marrissa DeWitt, Colen Truelove, Kya Lock, Naomi Leffers and Paige Hopf.
Kiebel and Leffers were All-Area first-team picks last year.
East Noble
Coach: Brian Rexroad
The Knights lost four longtime senior leaders, but have some players back and a strong freshman group to try and improve on last season’s 4-10 finish.
Seniors Aubree Speicher, Ashlynn Diehl, Rachel Hand, Sydney Burke, Hailey Stacey and Sydnee Smith all lettered last year. Other key returners include Rylee David, Lauren Munson, Bailea Bortner, Kyleigh Honaker and Kalli Cox.
Newcomers expected to contribute include Addie Frye, Addy Ritchie, Kate David and Olivia Winkle. East Noble’s middle school team had a successful spring.
“We are growing as a team, quantity and quality,” coach Brian Rexroad said. “I’m extremely pleased with the turnouts this summer in the weight room as well as on the pitch, and I can’t wait to get the season rolling.”
Garrett
Coach: Halee Klopfenstein
The Railroaders increased their numbers by eight from last year, when they canceled a few games due to not having enough players.
Seniors Lexi Gordon and McKenna Lantz return from last year’s 1-9-2 team along with junior Natalie Ebert and sophomore Piper Owsley. Senior Maddy Schenkel and freshman Josie Knepper are among the newcomers who may contribute.
“The key to our success this year will be a mixture of dedication, hard work and the need to do better,” coach Halee Klopfenstein said. “We upped our team by eight from last year and we are excited to see the soccer program growing. Figuring out who fits best where and really focusing on coming together as a team (will be important).”
Lakewood Park
Coach: John Haraguchi
The Panthers will be building around nine returning letterwinners with their 14-player roster this season for coach John Haraguchi.
Team MVP Frannie Talarico and top scorer Sam Hartz are gone from last season’s 9-2-1 sectional finalists, but the returners include junior center defensive midfield Olivia Crider, a KPC Media Group All-Area choice a year ago.
Also back are sophomore center attacking midfielder Ava Staker and junior keeper Jade Carnahan.
Senior forward Haley Brooks and junior center back Vinnie Talarico are among the top newcomers.
“We will be fielding our smallest team ever with only 14 players, but I’m optimistic we can improve on last year’s performance and be competitive in every match,” coach John Haraguchi said. “With only a handful of subs we’re focused on keeping everybody healthy. We have a great group of girls who have been training hard in the preseason and building team chemistry.”
Angola
Coach: Rick Towers
2021: 4-12, 2-3 NECC.
The Hornets bring about everybody back from last year’s squad. The biggest graduation loss is Chaelinn Hutchins, who is playing soccer at NCAA Division III Manchester University.
“We are poised for improvement this year,” Towers said. “Building upon a year of maturity, growth, and developing as players and leaders, results are within our control. If we do what we know we can do, and control what we can control, this will be a fun year.
“Our key focus is as always, we compete against ourselves. The results will take care of themselves. We will be continuously working on being consistent every game.”
Leading the many returners are 2021 KPC Media Group All-Area selection Maddie Dailey, a senior midfielder. She had nine goals and five assists last season, then was picked to the All-NECC team.
Junior midfielder Frances Krebs was a KPC All-Area honorable mention last season. Other leading returners are senior forward Jacqueline Miller and sophomore midfielders Karleigh Gillen and Addison Sallows.
West Noble
Coach: Christopher Macias
2021: 5-8-2, 1-4 NECC, defeated Angola 5-4 in shootout in first round of 2A West Noble Sectional, then lost to DeKalb 2-0 in semifinals
Macias was an assistant coach to Erika Ingram in her lone season as Charger coach last year. Ingram resigned, and Macias was hired to replace her in early July.
Macias and the Chargers will have to adjust after the graduation of two of the area’s better players over much of the past four seasons in Sherlyn Torres and Neyda Macias.
Macias thinks the team he has will be more than adequate offensively.
“We’re very bonded,” Coach Macias said. “We’re well-rounded and are able to play with each other.
“As the season goes along, we need to keep improving our communication and play through every area of the field.”
West Noble will be led by senior defender Emily Mawhorter, sophomore midfielder Silvia Venturi and junior goalkeeper JaLynn Baker. The Chargers’ main goals are having a winning record and winning some kind of a championship.
