TODAY

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Fremont and Lakewood Park at Edon (Ohio), 4:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Angola, 4:45 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Lakewood Park at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

DeKalb at Eastside, 5 p.m.

Garrett at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

Edon (Ohio) at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Garrett at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Prairie Heights at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Fremont at Adams Central, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Bronson (Mich.), 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Angola at Huntington North, 5:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

