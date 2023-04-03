TODAY
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Fremont and Lakewood Park at Edon (Ohio), 4:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Angola, 4:45 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Lakewood Park at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
DeKalb at Eastside, 5 p.m.
Garrett at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
Edon (Ohio) at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Garrett at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Prairie Heights at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Fremont at Adams Central, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Bronson (Mich.), 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Angola at Huntington North, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
