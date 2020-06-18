FREMONT — On July 11, the Fremont Moose Lodge is hosting a community day event on the facility grounds, 2051 W. Toledo St., that will end with a fireworks show.
Billed as an event to get Fremont back on track, the public event is free and is open to all ages. It will begin around 10 a.m. with the entrance of a traveling car show, coming from Angola Balloons Aloft.
Tony Tribble, one of the Moose members working to plan and promote the day, said people will need to bring their own seating for the day and plan to park in the grass, not in the paved parking lot.
Traffic will enter off S.R. 120, not Swager Drive, and there will be signs directing where to go. There will be no parking along Swager Drive, which will close at both S.R. 120 and Feather Valley Road after 6 p.m., so people coming later will need to plan accordingly.
As for what else is going on for the day, Tribble said there will be carnival games, junk food vendors, craft and vendor booths as well as two live bands, DJ’s and karaoke.
“We have two great bands this year,” Tribble said.
Karaoke and a DJ will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From 4-7 p.m., the band California Dreamin’ will perform. There will be a DJ and karaoke for an hour, and then from 8-10:30 p.m. the band Brother will perform.
The craft and vendor show will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and those interested in a booth can contact the Moose, 495-5407.
Food vendors, Tribble said, include those selling elephant ears, funnel cake, lemonade shake-ups, soft pretzels and cotton candy.
The Moose will be selling hamburgers and hot dogs.
“We invited the Fremont American Legion to come and they will be there selling pork tenderloins,” Tribble said.
Rounding out the night will be a fireworks show.
“The fireworks show will be the biggest we have ever done,” he said.
Fireworks are slated to go off around 10:30 p.m., launched from the Moose.
There is no charge to attend the event, but Tribble said donations will be accepted to help offset the cost.
At a meeting Tuesday for the Fremont Town Council, it was brought up that the both the town of Fremont and the Fremont Chamber of Commerce are not sponsoring the event at the Moose in any way.
Members wanted to be sure it was made clear that the event is a Moose event, not a town or chamber event.
For more information on the event, visit the Facebook page, https://bit.ly/2N61mIH.
